Denver’s trades scene is busy right now—good time to move up, switch shops, or get your foot in the door. Here are several solid openings across electrical, auto, glass, and steel.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you learn general vehicle maintenance and grow your skills with paid training and a clear career path. Full-time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year

Lead heavy civil projects, manage crews and subs, and keep complex jobs on schedule and on budget. Role comes with a comprehensive comp package, PTO, 401(k), health benefits, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Chateau Window and Shower Enclosure LLC

Chateau Window and Shower Enclosure LLC Location: Denver, CO 80229

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$30/hour (raises at 30 and 90 days)

Install glass in homes and commercial jobs, handle large panels, and help with light remodeling. PTO, annual bonuses, IRA with match, and company-paid vision & dental plus tools provided and a path to lead installer.

Employer: McBride Lighting and Electrical Services, Inc.

McBride Lighting and Electrical Services, Inc. Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$83,000/year

Work year-round on residential and commercial projects with a company vehicle, overtime opportunities, health benefits, PTO, holidays, and ongoing training. Great fit if you want organized jobs and steady, professional work.

Employer: Magnum Electric Inc

Magnum Electric Inc Location: Denver, CO 80281

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38–$43/hour

Foreman-level role on multi-family apartment projects from rough-in to trim. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 2+ weeks PTO, and holidays, plus steady new-construction work.

Employer: Strictly Automotive

Strictly Automotive Location: Denver, CO 80204

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21–$40/hour

Turn wrenches Monday–Thursday, no weekends, with a focus on Subaru and other imports. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Zimmerman Metals

Zimmerman Metals Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$27/hour

Industrial painting on structural steel using airless sprayers, forklifts, and overhead cranes. Offers health, dental, vision, and PTO, with overtime potential in a busy shop environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum is everything in this market.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.