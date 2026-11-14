undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denver
🚧 Denver Construction & Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Denver’s trades scene is busy right now—good time to move up, switch shops, or get your foot in the door. Here are several solid openings across electrical, auto, glass, and steel.
Lube Technician - FT-01
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role where you learn general vehicle maintenance and grow your skills with paid training and a clear career path. Full-time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.
Superintendent
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year
Lead heavy civil projects, manage crews and subs, and keep complex jobs on schedule and on budget. Role comes with a comprehensive comp package, PTO, 401(k), health benefits, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement.
Glazier / Glass Installer
- Employer: Chateau Window and Shower Enclosure LLC
- Location: Denver, CO 80229
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23–$30/hour (raises at 30 and 90 days)
Install glass in homes and commercial jobs, handle large panels, and help with light remodeling. PTO, annual bonuses, IRA with match, and company-paid vision & dental plus tools provided and a path to lead installer.
Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: McBride Lighting and Electrical Services, Inc.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$83,000/year
Work year-round on residential and commercial projects with a company vehicle, overtime opportunities, health benefits, PTO, holidays, and ongoing training. Great fit if you want organized jobs and steady, professional work.
Lead Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: Magnum Electric Inc
- Location: Denver, CO 80281
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $38–$43/hour
Foreman-level role on multi-family apartment projects from rough-in to trim. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, 2+ weeks PTO, and holidays, plus steady new-construction work.
Automotive Technician / Mechanic
- Employer: Strictly Automotive
- Location: Denver, CO 80204
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21–$40/hour
Turn wrenches Monday–Thursday, no weekends, with a focus on Subaru and other imports. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and employee discounts.
Painter – Structural Steel
- Employer: Zimmerman Metals
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23–$27/hour
Industrial painting on structural steel using airless sprayers, forklifts, and overhead cranes. Offers health, dental, vision, and PTO, with overtime potential in a busy shop environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum is everything in this market.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.