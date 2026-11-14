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🔧 Denver building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
Denver’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of steady, hands-on roles with solid pay and benefits. Here are several worth a look if you like keeping buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape.
Cleaner (Juanita Nolasco Residences)
- Employer: WinnCompanies
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$21/hour
- Deadline: Applications accepted until Nov 27, 2026 (11 AM MT)
You’ll handle daily cleaning of common areas and vacant units at a 188‑unit affordable housing community. Good fit if you have under a year of experience, strong customer service, and want full benefits (PTO, health, 401(k) match, and more).
Service Technician – Lowry Park
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, onsite property role
- Pay: $22/hour (plus potential bonuses)
- Anticipated closing date: Nov 19, 2026
Hands-on maintenance for an apartment community—work orders, make‑readies, grounds, and safety checks. Comes with strong benefits, generous PTO, and housing discounts at Greystar communities (where available).
Facilities Technician III
- Employer: Denver Health
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, days
- Pay: $27.17–$39.40/hour
You’ll handle preventive and emergency maintenance across hospital buildings and clinics—carpentry, basic electrical, plumbing, and finishes. Great for someone with 5+ years of trade experience who wants top‑tier benefits, strong retirement contributions, and transit perks.
Preventative Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Denver, CO (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$27.50/hour (plus sign‑on bonus up to $3,000)
You’ll keep store equipment running—filters, hoses, basic repairs, and plug‑and‑play swaps—while managing parts and reports. Good match if you like being on the road, have a valid driver’s license, and want PTO, 401(k), and full benefits.
Engineer – Floater (Building Engineer I)
- Employer: CCS Facility Services
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Floating building engineer role covering multiple sites—HVAC, electrical, life safety, and general building systems. Best for someone with 3+ years in building operations plus Universal EPA and other HVAC/engineering licenses who’s okay with on‑call and varied shifts.
Make Ready Technician – Modera Golden Triangle
- Employer: Mill Creek Residential
- Location: 1025 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28/hour
You’ll turn vacant apartments into “move‑in ready” homes and handle repairs across HVAC, plumbing, appliances, and finishes. Good step if you have 1–3 years of maintenance experience and want strong benefits and PTO with a major multifamily developer.
(Duplicate listing for this role was removed to avoid confusion.)
Building Engineer
- Employer: Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM
- Pay: $30.29–$37.50/hour (plus $1,250 sign‑on bonus)
Maintain PERA’s facilities—mechanical, electrical, plumbing, finishes, and grounds—while overseeing vendors and energy management. Nice fit if you want steady daytime hours, strong retirement benefits, and a public‑sector environment.
Maintenance Supervisor – Night Team
- Employer: Cobblestone Carwash / Spotless Brands
- Location: Denver, CO (multi-site)
- Type: Full-time, nights with travel
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a team of maintenance techs across car wash locations—prioritizing work orders, troubleshooting mechanical/electrical systems, and managing PM programs. Great for someone with 3–5+ years maintenance experience who’s ready for a leadership role and comfortable with 50% local travel.
HVAC Service Manager – Relocate to Rapid City, SD
- Employer: Loyal Plumbing
- Location: Based in Rapid City, SD (recruiting from Denver area)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: From $85,000/year
Lead an HVAC service team—coaching techs, planning schedules, and tracking performance—after relocating to Rapid City. Includes relocation assistance, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and is ideal for someone with 5+ years HVAC and some leadership experience.
Cleaner (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Broom The Room
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor
- Pay: $500–$2,000+/week (per-job earnings, not guaranteed)
Take on residential and commercial cleaning jobs on your own schedule—bring your own supplies, set your availability, and accept as many jobs as you can handle. Best for experienced cleaners with references, insurance, and a reliable vehicle who want flexible, gig-style work.
Facilities Project Coordinator (Administrator III)
- Employer: Colorado Department of Revenue
- Location: Denver, CO (statewide facilities)
- Type: Full-time, State of Colorado role
- Pay: Not listed
Coordinate maintenance and projects for DOR’s leased and owned buildings—triaging facility issues, managing vendors, leading renovation projects, and doing statewide site inspections. Requires 6 years of related facilities/project/property management experience (or equivalent mix of education and experience) and Colorado residency.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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