Denver’s maintenance and facilities scene is busy right now—lots of steady, hands-on roles with solid pay and benefits. Here are several worth a look if you like keeping buildings, equipment, and grounds in top shape.

Employer: WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Deadline: Applications accepted until Nov 27, 2026 (11 AM MT)

You’ll handle daily cleaning of common areas and vacant units at a 188‑unit affordable housing community. Good fit if you have under a year of experience, strong customer service, and want full benefits (PTO, health, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: Greystar

Greystar Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite property role

Pay: $22/hour (plus potential bonuses)

(plus potential bonuses) Anticipated closing date: Nov 19, 2026

Hands-on maintenance for an apartment community—work orders, make‑readies, grounds, and safety checks. Comes with strong benefits, generous PTO, and housing discounts at Greystar communities (where available).

Employer: Denver Health

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $27.17–$39.40/hour

You’ll handle preventive and emergency maintenance across hospital buildings and clinics—carpentry, basic electrical, plumbing, and finishes. Great for someone with 5+ years of trade experience who wants top‑tier benefits, strong retirement contributions, and transit perks.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Denver, CO (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16.00–$27.50/hour (plus sign‑on bonus up to $3,000)

You’ll keep store equipment running—filters, hoses, basic repairs, and plug‑and‑play swaps—while managing parts and reports. Good match if you like being on the road, have a valid driver’s license, and want PTO, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: CCS Facility Services

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Floating building engineer role covering multiple sites—HVAC, electrical, life safety, and general building systems. Best for someone with 3+ years in building operations plus Universal EPA and other HVAC/engineering licenses who’s okay with on‑call and varied shifts.

Employer: Mill Creek Residential

Location: 1025 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28/hour

You’ll turn vacant apartments into “move‑in ready” homes and handle repairs across HVAC, plumbing, appliances, and finishes. Good step if you have 1–3 years of maintenance experience and want strong benefits and PTO with a major multifamily developer.

(Duplicate listing for this role was removed to avoid confusion.)

Employer: Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Pay: $30.29–$37.50/hour (plus $1,250 sign‑on bonus)

Maintain PERA’s facilities—mechanical, electrical, plumbing, finishes, and grounds—while overseeing vendors and energy management. Nice fit if you want steady daytime hours, strong retirement benefits, and a public‑sector environment.

Employer: Cobblestone Carwash / Spotless Brands

Location: Denver, CO (multi-site)

Type: Full-time, nights with travel

Full-time, nights with travel Pay: Not listed

Lead a team of maintenance techs across car wash locations—prioritizing work orders, troubleshooting mechanical/electrical systems, and managing PM programs. Great for someone with 3–5+ years maintenance experience who’s ready for a leadership role and comfortable with 50% local travel.

Employer: Loyal Plumbing

Location: Based in Rapid City, SD (recruiting from Denver area)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $85,000/year

Lead an HVAC service team—coaching techs, planning schedules, and tracking performance—after relocating to Rapid City. Includes relocation assistance, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and is ideal for someone with 5+ years HVAC and some leadership experience.

Employer: Broom The Room

Location: Denver, CO

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor

Pay: $500–$2,000+/week (per-job earnings, not guaranteed)

Take on residential and commercial cleaning jobs on your own schedule—bring your own supplies, set your availability, and accept as many jobs as you can handle. Best for experienced cleaners with references, insurance, and a reliable vehicle who want flexible, gig-style work.

Employer: Colorado Department of Revenue

Location: Denver, CO (statewide facilities)

Type: Full-time, State of Colorado role

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate maintenance and projects for DOR’s leased and owned buildings—triaging facility issues, managing vendors, leading renovation projects, and doing statewide site inspections. Requires 6 years of related facilities/project/property management experience (or equivalent mix of education and experience) and Colorado residency.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.