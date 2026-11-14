undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎨 Denver creative jobs with multiple senior roles paying $100K+
Denver’s creative scene is busy right now – from tech product design to government comms and nonprofit art direction, there’s a nice mix of roles open. Here are several solid options if you work in design, writing, or media.
Staff Product Designer (Staff Level)
- Employer: DAT Freight & Analytics
- Location: Denver, CO (HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $168,000–$209,000 + target bonus
Lead UX and UI across multiple product teams at a major SaaS logistics platform. High-impact, hands-on role where you set design direction, own complex problems, and mentor other designers while working heavily with data, experimentation, and AI.
Event Production Staff – Stagehand (Rocky Mountains)
- Employer: AEG
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time / Event-based
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour (depending on position/venue/location/experience)
Hands-on stage production work for live events: loading in gear, building and striking sets, and supporting sound, video, and lighting. Good fit if you like physical work, fast-paced shows, and being behind the scenes at concerts and events.
Speech Writer
- Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes full State of Colorado benefits)
Write speeches and talking points for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and First Lady, including the annual State of the State. Ideal if you’re a strong writer who can turn complex policy into clear, human stories and manage many high-profile projects at once.
Communications Coordinator
- Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes full State of Colorado benefits)
Blend writing, event support, and digital content for the Governor’s Office. You’ll help advance events, prep briefing materials, draft remarks and op-eds, and support social media and community engagement in a fast-paced political environment.
Deputy Press Secretary
- Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes full State of Colorado benefits)
Support media relations for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and First Lady. You’ll draft press releases, handle media inquiries, help run press conferences (including AV and videoconference systems), and staff public events.
Art Director – Strategy & Ideation, Presentations
- Employer: Creative Circle (for a business solutions client)
- Location: Hybrid – Denver, CO (and select other cities)
- Type: Contract (3–6 months, potential to extend)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior art director role focused on high-level concepting and presentation design for complex business challenges. You’ll lead ideation sessions, mentor creatives, and produce digital-first work using Adobe Creative Cloud and PowerPoint in a fast-paced, agency-style environment.
Director, Art & Creative Production
- Employer: Mercy Housing
- Location: Hybrid – Denver, CO (highly qualified remote considered, with some state exceptions)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $100,000–$110,000 annually (DOE)
Lead visual communications for the nation’s largest nonprofit affordable housing provider. You’ll be the senior creative voice, directing brand, print and digital design, email, web UX, and vendor relationships, with strong benefits and a mission-driven focus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply, and it might spark your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.