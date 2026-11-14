Denver’s creative scene is busy right now – from tech product design to government comms and nonprofit art direction, there’s a nice mix of roles open. Here are several solid options if you work in design, writing, or media.

Employer: DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics Location: Denver, CO (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO): $168,000–$209,000 + target bonus

Lead UX and UI across multiple product teams at a major SaaS logistics platform. High-impact, hands-on role where you set design direction, own complex problems, and mentor other designers while working heavily with data, experimentation, and AI.

Employer: AEG

AEG Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time / Event-based

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour (depending on position/venue/location/experience)

Hands-on stage production work for live events: loading in gear, building and striking sets, and supporting sound, video, and lighting. Good fit if you like physical work, fast-paced shows, and being behind the scenes at concerts and events.

Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes full State of Colorado benefits)

Write speeches and talking points for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and First Lady, including the annual State of the State. Ideal if you’re a strong writer who can turn complex policy into clear, human stories and manage many high-profile projects at once.

Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes full State of Colorado benefits)

Blend writing, event support, and digital content for the Governor’s Office. You’ll help advance events, prep briefing materials, draft remarks and op-eds, and support social media and community engagement in a fast-paced political environment.

Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role includes full State of Colorado benefits)

Support media relations for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and First Lady. You’ll draft press releases, handle media inquiries, help run press conferences (including AV and videoconference systems), and staff public events.

Employer: Creative Circle (for a business solutions client)

Creative Circle (for a business solutions client) Location: Hybrid – Denver, CO (and select other cities)

Type: Contract (3–6 months, potential to extend)

Salary: Not listed

Senior art director role focused on high-level concepting and presentation design for complex business challenges. You’ll lead ideation sessions, mentor creatives, and produce digital-first work using Adobe Creative Cloud and PowerPoint in a fast-paced, agency-style environment.

Employer: Mercy Housing

Location: Hybrid – Denver, CO (highly qualified remote considered, with some state exceptions)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000–$110,000 annually (DOE)

Lead visual communications for the nation’s largest nonprofit affordable housing provider. You’ll be the senior creative voice, directing brand, print and digital design, email, web UX, and vendor relationships, with strong benefits and a mission-driven focus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply, and it might spark your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.