Denver’s engineering scene is hot right now—lots of growth in energy, space, data centers, and infrastructure. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Denver, CO (flex among other WSP offices)

(flex among other WSP offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $102,200 – $140,000

Lead structural design for new and existing federal/defense buildings, mentor junior staff, and own major portions of structural analysis and design. Great fit if you’re a PE with 7+ years in buildings and want more autonomy and technical leadership.

Employer: First Solutions Group

Location: Denver, CO (4 days onsite / 1 remote)

Denver, CO (4 days onsite / 1 remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Perfect for new grads with a BSME and 3.5+ GPA. You’ll do drafting, design, and reviews for a diverse Fortune 1000 client base and get early exposure to customers and real projects.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Denver, CO (also Boise, Kansas City, Redmond)

(also Boise, Kansas City, Redmond) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $100,800 – $166,400

Lead advanced grid modernization work for utility clients—FLISR, volt-var optimization, DER, ADMS, and more. Ideal for 7–10 year electrical engineers who like complex systems, client interaction, and thought-leadership.

(Duplicate WSP posting omitted; role details and pay are the same.)

Employer: HDR

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on safe drinking water, sustainable supplies, and flood control as part of HDR’s Water Business Group. Good for engineers who want technically challenging work that directly supports public health and resilience.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group

Location: Centennial/Denver, CO (hybrid)

Centennial/Denver, CO (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,000 – $120,000

Own gas distribution and transmission facility design from concept through construction support—regulator stations, metering, heaters, valves, and more. Great for 4+ year gas utility engineers who like client-facing work and mentoring juniors.

Employer: Kane Partners LLC (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Greater Denver, CO

Greater Denver, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $100,000

Support customers with industrial sensors, controls, and manufacturing equipment—not IT. Strong fit if you’ve been on the plant floor troubleshooting automation and want a stable role with no regular travel and solid benefits.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $95,000

Oversee daily construction activities, quantities, cost coding, and quality on major infrastructure projects. Good next step if you have 1+ year of construction engineering and want more responsibility in the field.

Employer: LJA

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Type: Full-time summer internship (mid-May–early Aug, in-person)

Full-time (mid-May–early Aug, in-person) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on land development experience with site visits, design support, and mentorship. A nice fit for civil/environmental students who’ve finished at least one year and want real project exposure.

Employer: Metric Geo (recruiting for global mining consultancy)

(recruiting for global mining consultancy) Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead geotechnical work on mining projects for a global, 100% employee-owned consultancy. Best for senior geotechs with PE and mining experience who want big-project impact and potential share ownership.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. Jacobs office, including Denver (hybrid)

Any U.S. Jacobs office, including Denver (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,600 – $121,880

Lead fire alarm, gas detection, and security system design for advanced fabs, data centers, and research facilities using AutoCAD/Revit. Great for designers with 10+ years and NICET II+ who want high-tech projects.

Employer: DLR Group

Location: Denver, CO or Phoenix, AZ (4-day in-office model)

Denver, CO or Phoenix, AZ (4-day in-office model) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $160,000

Lead civil/site design for utility-scale solar + BESS, microgrids, data centers, and large buildings using Civil 3D. Ideal for PEs with 8+ years in site development who want to focus on renewables and mission-critical work.

Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly

Location: Denver, CO (onsite/nearby)

Denver, CO (onsite/nearby) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $300,000 (Staff/Principal range)

Own mission design and system-of-systems architecture for next-gen missile defense and space superiority missions. Best for 12+ year mission analysts with strong orbital mechanics, STK/MATLAB/Python, and ability to obtain TS/SCI.

Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly

Location: Centennial, CO ( fully onsite )

Centennial, CO ( ) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $160,000 – $285,000 (Staff/Principal range)

Lead requirements, verification/validation, and gate reviews for complex autonomous space and defense systems. Great for 12–15+ year systems engineers who’ve taken a vehicle through full lifecycle and can qualify for TS/SCI.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Any U.S. Jacobs office, including Denver (hybrid, 25–50% travel)

Any U.S. Jacobs office, including Denver (hybrid, 25–50% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Serve as the I&C subject matter expert for hyperscale data centers—BAS, PLC/SCADA, EPMS, and advanced controls. A strong match for PEs with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep mission-critical experience.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Denver, CO (plus other WSP offices)

Denver, CO (plus other WSP offices) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $102,200 – $140,000

Lead fire protection and life safety strategy, code consulting, and system design (sprinklers, alarms, smoke control, egress) on federal projects. Ideal for Fire Protection Engineers with PE, 7+ years, and ability to get Secret/Top Secret.

Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Greenwood Village / Denver, CO (hybrid)

Greenwood Village / Denver, CO (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CO): $100,000 – $135,000

Lead design or project management for IT cabling, AV, security, and other low-voltage systems in healthcare, education, and government buildings. Great for senior tech designers (14+ years) who want leadership and ESOP ownership.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for fire protection company)

(recruiting for fire protection company) Location: Denver, CO (relocation available)

Denver, CO (relocation available) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (competitive + bonus)

Manage and mentor a team of sprinkler designers, oversee schedules, QA, and AHJ/code compliance. Strong fit if you have NICET III – Water-Based Systems and want to move into department leadership.

Employer: Flow Control Group – In-Position Technologies

Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $105,000

Help customers size and specify robotics and motion control systems, build demos, and solve automation problems. Good for engineers who enjoy customer-facing work and want strong benefits, ownership programs, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.