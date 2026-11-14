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Denver
🏗️ Denver Engineering Jobs: Multiple Roles From $70K–$300K+
12 days ago
Denver’s engineering scene is hot right now—lots of growth in energy, space, data centers, and infrastructure. Here are several strong openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Lead Structural (Buildings) Engineer – Federal Projects
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Denver, CO (flex among other WSP offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $102,200 – $140,000
Lead structural design for new and existing federal/defense buildings, mentor junior staff, and own major portions of structural analysis and design. Great fit if you’re a PE with 7+ years in buildings and want more autonomy and technical leadership.
Mechanical Engineer – Entry Level
- Employer: First Solutions Group
- Location: Denver, CO (4 days onsite / 1 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect for new grads with a BSME and 3.5+ GPA. You’ll do drafting, design, and reviews for a diverse Fortune 1000 client base and get early exposure to customers and real projects.
Mid-Level Grid Modernization Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Denver, CO (also Boise, Kansas City, Redmond)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $100,800 – $166,400
Lead advanced grid modernization work for utility clients—FLISR, volt-var optimization, DER, ADMS, and more. Ideal for 7–10 year electrical engineers who like complex systems, client interaction, and thought-leadership.
(Duplicate WSP posting omitted; role details and pay are the same.)
Drinking Water Engineer
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on safe drinking water, sustainable supplies, and flood control as part of HDR’s Water Business Group. Good for engineers who want technically challenging work that directly supports public health and resilience.
Project Engineer – Gas Facility Design
- Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group
- Location: Centennial/Denver, CO (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $120,000
Own gas distribution and transmission facility design from concept through construction support—regulator stations, metering, heaters, valves, and more. Great for 4+ year gas utility engineers who like client-facing work and mentoring juniors.
Industrial Automation Application Engineer
- Employer: Kane Partners LLC (recruiting for client)
- Location: Greater Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $100,000
Support customers with industrial sensors, controls, and manufacturing equipment—not IT. Strong fit if you’ve been on the plant floor troubleshooting automation and want a stable role with no regular travel and solid benefits.
Field Engineer – Heavy Construction
- Employer: FlatironDragados
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $95,000
Oversee daily construction activities, quantities, cost coding, and quality on major infrastructure projects. Good next step if you have 1+ year of construction engineering and want more responsibility in the field.
Civil Engineering Intern – Land Development
- Employer: LJA
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time summer internship (mid-May–early Aug, in-person)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on land development experience with site visits, design support, and mentorship. A nice fit for civil/environmental students who’ve finished at least one year and want real project exposure.
Senior / Principal Geotechnical Engineer – Mining
- Employer: Metric Geo (recruiting for global mining consultancy)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead geotechnical work on mining projects for a global, 100% employee-owned consultancy. Best for senior geotechs with PE and mining experience who want big-project impact and potential share ownership.
Senior Life Safety Systems Designer (Semiconductor)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Any U.S. Jacobs office, including Denver (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,600 – $121,880
Lead fire alarm, gas detection, and security system design for advanced fabs, data centers, and research facilities using AutoCAD/Revit. Great for designers with 10+ years and NICET II+ who want high-tech projects.
Senior Civil Engineer – Renewable Energy
- Employer: DLR Group
- Location: Denver, CO or Phoenix, AZ (4-day in-office model)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $160,000
Lead civil/site design for utility-scale solar + BESS, microgrids, data centers, and large buildings using Civil 3D. Ideal for PEs with 8+ years in site development who want to focus on renewables and mission-critical work.
Mission Architect – Missile Defense
- Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly
- Location: Denver, CO (onsite/nearby)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $300,000 (Staff/Principal range)
Own mission design and system-of-systems architecture for next-gen missile defense and space superiority missions. Best for 12+ year mission analysts with strong orbital mechanics, STK/MATLAB/Python, and ability to obtain TS/SCI.
Lead Systems Engineer – Space Systems
- Employer: Archer recruiting for True Anomaly
- Location: Centennial, CO (fully onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000 – $285,000 (Staff/Principal range)
Lead requirements, verification/validation, and gate reviews for complex autonomous space and defense systems. Great for 12–15+ year systems engineers who’ve taken a vehicle through full lifecycle and can qualify for TS/SCI.
Instrumentation & Controls Engineer SME – Hyperscale Data Centers
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Any U.S. Jacobs office, including Denver (hybrid, 25–50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,200 – $232,600
Serve as the I&C subject matter expert for hyperscale data centers—BAS, PLC/SCADA, EPMS, and advanced controls. A strong match for PEs with 15+ years in controls/automation and deep mission-critical experience.
Lead Consultant – Fire and Life Safety Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Denver, CO (plus other WSP offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $102,200 – $140,000
Lead fire protection and life safety strategy, code consulting, and system design (sprinklers, alarms, smoke control, egress) on federal projects. Ideal for Fire Protection Engineers with PE, 7+ years, and ability to get Secret/Top Secret.
Senior Technology Designer – Low Voltage Systems
- Employer: IMEG (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Greenwood Village / Denver, CO (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CO): $100,000 – $135,000
Lead design or project management for IT cabling, AV, security, and other low-voltage systems in healthcare, education, and government buildings. Great for senior tech designers (14+ years) who want leadership and ESOP ownership.
Fire Sprinkler Design Manager
- Employer: gpac (recruiting for fire protection company)
- Location: Denver, CO (relocation available)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive + bonus)
Manage and mentor a team of sprinkler designers, oversee schedules, QA, and AHJ/code compliance. Strong fit if you have NICET III – Water-Based Systems and want to move into department leadership.
Robotics Applications Engineer
- Employer: Flow Control Group – In-Position Technologies
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $105,000
Help customers size and specify robotics and motion control systems, build demos, and solve automation problems. Good for engineers who enjoy customer-facing work and want strong benefits, ownership programs, and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and often have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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