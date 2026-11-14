Denver’s admin job scene is busy right now—lots of mix-and-match options from entry-level office support to six-figure executive assistant roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: City and County of Denver

Location: Downtown Denver (Wellington Webb Building)

Type: Full-time, hybrid after 6 months

Salary: $22.53–$33.80/hour (typical start $22.83–$26.50/hour)

Work with contractors and the public to explain licensing rules, manage high-volume calls, and support the city’s ePermits system. Great fit if you’re organized, love problem-solving, and want strong city benefits (pension, RTD EcoPass, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: State of Colorado – Office of the Governor

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state role with PERA retirement & full benefits)

Provide front-desk and calendar support to the Director and Deputy Director of Boards and Commissions, manage procedures, files, and intern tasks, and keep diversity and appointment tracking up to date. Good for detail-oriented admins who like public service and working with a wide range of stakeholders.

Employer: State of Colorado – Department of Local Affairs (DOLA)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, hybrid options

Salary: Not listed (state role with PERA, RTD EcoPass, 11 holidays)

Serve as the main contact for the Building Codes & Standards program—review documents for compliance, interpret rules, support inspections and registrations, and help improve processes. Ideal if you have 4+ years compliance/technical assistance experience and like analytical, policy-heavy admin work.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $56,943–$83,350/year

Be the go-to person for project document control—manage records, transmittals, onboarding/offboarding, and QA logs for a busy PMO. Great for someone with office experience who’s tech-savvy, detail-focused, and wants strong corporate benefits and flexible work.

Employer: UMB Bank

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $81,864–$120,406/year

High-level EA role supporting the CEO: manage a complex calendar, executive meetings, confidential materials, and travel. Best for seasoned executive assistants (5+ years at senior level) who are comfortable with fast-moving priorities and C-suite visibility.

Employer: Exclusive Resorts

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Run the front desk and keep the office humming—greet visitors, manage conference rooms, supplies, mail, catering, and building access. Great if you enjoy being the hub of the office and have 2–3 years office management or admin experience.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Denver, CO (HQ – on-site 1x/week)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $26.50–$40.50/hour

Support senior executives with complex calendars, meetings, travel, and projects while acting as a key liaison with internal and external partners. Good match if you have 4+ years supporting senior leaders and want strong healthcare benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Wells Fargo – Wealth & Investment Management

Location: Denver, CO (Cherry Creek)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.88–$41.83/hour

Support financial advisors with client service, account maintenance, and reporting while handling day-to-day client requests. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 63 and at least 1 year brokerage/client service experience—great if you want to grow in wealth management.

Employer: Denver Public Schools

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time, substitute

Salary: $26.50–$27.2480/hour (new hires)

For retired DPS Office Support III staff returning as subs. You’ll handle complex office tasks, reports, budgets, and communications to support school or central office teams, with flexible hours and PERA retirement still in the mix.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year

Provide admin support to a property management team—answer tenant calls, manage access cards and parking, track leases and insurance, and process invoices and rent communications. Good entry point into commercial real estate if you have up to 2 years office experience.

Employer: Dry Creek Oral Surgery

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $24.00–$28.00/hour

Be the face of a busy oral surgery practice—check patients in/out, manage phones and schedules, coordinate surgeries, verify insurance, and help with billing. Dental/medical front office experience and strong customer service skills are a big plus.

Employer: Denver Health

Location: Denver, CO (correctional facilities)

Type: Part-time, PRN/intermittent

Salary: $21.00–$25.95/hour

Handle medical record requests, chart audits, and information releases for patients in correctional care, following strict privacy rules. Good for detail-oriented clerical pros with 2+ years experience who want mission-driven work and strong public health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most employers list related roles and talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.