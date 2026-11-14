Denver’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across FP&A, tax, treasury, and wealth roles. If you’re numbers-minded and ready for your next move, there’s a good mix of corporate, consulting, and advisory options here.

Employer: Xometry

Xometry Location: Denver, CO (onsite 3 days/week)

(onsite 3 days/week) Type: Contract

Contract Salary: $78,400–$112,000 base + benefits

Drive companywide forecasting, cash flow planning, and margin analysis in a fast-paced, marketplace tech environment. Great fit if you love automation, complex modeling, and partnering with leaders across multiple product lines.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead FP&A for a major airline, owning budgeting, forecasting, and long-range planning. You’ll build models, guide strategy, and mentor analysts while presenting directly to senior leadership.

Employer: Highlands Vista Group

Location: Denver, CO (Home Office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Handle full-cycle accounting for 8–12 multifamily properties, from GL and bank recs to debt service and cash monitoring. Ideal if you have real estate or Yardi experience and like partnering closely with operations.

Employer: Myers & Stauffer LC

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Listed as Volunteer (professional role)

Listed as Volunteer (professional role) Salary: Not listed

Review Medicaid cost reports, perform reimbursement calculations, and conduct audits for government health programs. Good for early-career CPAs or candidates who want healthcare audit experience plus strong training and benefits.

Employer: Solomon Page (recruiting for a client)

Solomon Page (recruiting for a client) Location: Denver, CO (mostly onsite)

(mostly onsite) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$130,000 + ~10% bonus

Own forecasting, variance analysis, and reporting for a growing services company. Great if you’re an Excel power user who wants visibility, impact, and room to grow with the business.

Employer: Oxford Tax Recruiting (for a boutique firm)

Oxford Tax Recruiting (for a boutique firm) Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead ultra-high-net-worth and family office tax engagements with a small, tech-forward firm. Expect deep planning work, direct client contact, and a clear leadership path—not just compliance.

Employer: Lakeshore Talent (for a client)

Lakeshore Talent (for a client) Location: Denver, CO – Cherry Creek North (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$135,000 base

Run multi-entity month-end close, GAAP reporting, and ASC 606 revenue work for a design-focused company. Perfect if you like digging into discrepancies, improving processes, and even testing AI tools in accounting.

Employer: CRB

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support cost control for engineering/design projects—labor planning, forecasting, billing, and financial reviews. Best for someone with AEC or EPCM experience who enjoys project-based accounting.

Employer: Zions Bancorporation

Location: Denver Metro Area (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000–$120,000 + discretionary bonus

Partner with senior advisors to deliver wealth planning, prepare client materials, and gradually take on your own relationships. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in wealth/financial services and can obtain or hold Series 7/63/65.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Denver, CO (range listed for other cities)

(range listed for other cities) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (reference ranges for other locations): Mountain View $199,500–$270,000, New York $187,000–$253,000

Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing SMB lending business, building models in Python/R/SQL and partnering with credit, capital markets, and finance. Great for senior analytics pros with lending/fintech risk experience.

Employer: Alignerr

Location: Remote (US-based, Denver-area focus)

Type: Hourly contract (25–35 hrs/week, variable)

Hourly (25–35 hrs/week, variable) Salary: Not listed

Use your finance background to review and correct AI-generated financial analysis on statements, valuation, and modeling. Good side or bridge role if you have 5+ years in finance and want flexible, remote work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Denver, CO (travel ~40%)

(travel ~40%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Advise large clients on treasury transformations, M&A, cash and liquidity, and treasury tech. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in treasury/consulting who wants big-name clients and project variety.

Employer: Northwestern Mutual

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Contract / independent advisor

Contract / independent advisor Compensation: Performance-based; early-career averages $61K–$119K, top quartile $137K–$250K (no guarantees)

Build your own planning practice with full training, licensing support, and uncapped earnings. Best if you’re entrepreneurial, comfortable with sales, and want to grow a client base over time.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $58,000–$65,000

Support multi-state payroll operations, maintain records, and work with state tax portals—no deep tax expertise required. Great entry/mid-level role if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and like problem-solving.

Employer: City and County of Denver – Department of Finance

Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time, Unlimited

Full-time, Unlimited Target Pay: $62,000–$75,000 (range $60,064–$99,105)

Entry-level tax audit role (no experience required) reviewing records for compliance with Denver tax rules. Solid choice if you want government benefits, pension, and a clear training path into tax/audit.

Employer: AIR Communities

Location: Denver Tech Center (onsite, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $170,000–$190,000 + annual bonus

Lead FP&A for a large multifamily portfolio, owning budgeting, forecasting, and executive-level reporting. Best for seasoned leaders (8+ years) who want to manage a team and influence strategy.

Employer: PNC

Location: Colorado or California (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $94,875–$172,500 + incentives

Independently underwrite complex real estate banking deals, structure credit, and manage portfolio risk. Great for experienced underwriters who want higher authority and exposure to tax-credit real estate.

Employer: Robinhood

Location: Denver, CO (onsite Wed–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Denver zone): $71,000–$84,000 + bonus + equity

Process high-priority wires, checks, and transfers while managing money-movement risk for a major fintech. Good fit if you have 4+ years in brokerage ops and hold a Series 7 (Series 24 preferred).

Employer: CyberCoders (for an independent RIA)

CyberCoders (for an independent RIA) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Serve existing and referred clients with deep, goals-based planning while ops, investments, and marketing are handled by internal teams. Ideal for a CFP® with 5+ years’ experience who wants to focus on advice, not prospecting.

Employer: Strive Health

Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid-remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,500–$104,000 + 10% target bonus

Support P&L reporting, forecasting, and cash tracking for a high-growth kidney care company. Great if you have 2+ years in FP&A, strong Excel, and want mission-driven work in value-based healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.