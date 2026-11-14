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Denver
💰 Denver Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Denver’s finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across FP&A, tax, treasury, and wealth roles. If you’re numbers-minded and ready for your next move, there’s a good mix of corporate, consulting, and advisory options here.
Senior FP&A Analyst (Contract) – Xometry
- Employer: Xometry
- Location: Denver, CO (onsite 3 days/week)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $78,400–$112,000 base + benefits
Drive companywide forecasting, cash flow planning, and margin analysis in a fast-paced, marketplace tech environment. Great fit if you love automation, complex modeling, and partnering with leaders across multiple product lines.
Financial Planning Manager – Tharp Consulting (Frontier Airlines)
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead FP&A for a major airline, owning budgeting, forecasting, and long-range planning. You’ll build models, guide strategy, and mentor analysts while presenting directly to senior leadership.
Property Accountant – Highlands Vista Group
- Employer: Highlands Vista Group
- Location: Denver, CO (Home Office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle full-cycle accounting for 8–12 multifamily properties, from GL and bank recs to debt service and cash monitoring. Ideal if you have real estate or Yardi experience and like partnering closely with operations.
Staff Accountant (Medicaid Audit) – Myers & Stauffer
- Employer: Myers & Stauffer LC
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Listed as Volunteer (professional role)
- Salary: Not listed
Review Medicaid cost reports, perform reimbursement calculations, and conduct audits for government health programs. Good for early-career CPAs or candidates who want healthcare audit experience plus strong training and benefits.
Senior Financial Analyst – Solomon Page (Fire Protection Client)
- Employer: Solomon Page (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Denver, CO (mostly onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$130,000 + ~10% bonus
Own forecasting, variance analysis, and reporting for a growing services company. Great if you’re an Excel power user who wants visibility, impact, and room to grow with the business.
Tax Director – Boutique Accounting Firm (UHNW) – Oxford Tax Recruiting
- Employer: Oxford Tax Recruiting (for a boutique firm)
- Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead ultra-high-net-worth and family office tax engagements with a small, tech-forward firm. Expect deep planning work, direct client contact, and a clear leadership path—not just compliance.
Accounting Manager – Lakeshore Talent (Home Furnishings Client)
- Employer: Lakeshore Talent (for a client)
- Location: Denver, CO – Cherry Creek North (100% onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$135,000 base
Run multi-entity month-end close, GAAP reporting, and ASC 606 revenue work for a design-focused company. Perfect if you like digging into discrepancies, improving processes, and even testing AI tools in accounting.
Cost Control Analyst II – CRB
- Employer: CRB
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support cost control for engineering/design projects—labor planning, forecasting, billing, and financial reviews. Best for someone with AEC or EPCM experience who enjoys project-based accounting.
Associate Wealth Advisor – Zions Bancorporation
- Employer: Zions Bancorporation
- Location: Denver Metro Area (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$120,000 + discretionary bonus
Partner with senior advisors to deliver wealth planning, prepare client materials, and gradually take on your own relationships. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in wealth/financial services and can obtain or hold Series 7/63/65.
Senior Staff Credit Risk Analyst, Loss Forecasting – Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: Denver, CO (range listed for other cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (reference ranges for other locations): Mountain View $199,500–$270,000, New York $187,000–$253,000
Lead loss forecasting for a fast-growing SMB lending business, building models in Python/R/SQL and partnering with credit, capital markets, and finance. Great for senior analytics pros with lending/fintech risk experience.
Finance Expert: AI Financial Reasoning Review – Alignerr
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote (US-based, Denver-area focus)
- Type: Hourly contract (25–35 hrs/week, variable)
- Salary: Not listed
Use your finance background to review and correct AI-generated financial analysis on statements, valuation, and modeling. Good side or bridge role if you have 5+ years in finance and want flexible, remote work.
Senior Consultant – Treasury M&A and Transformation – Deloitte
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Denver, CO (travel ~40%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Advise large clients on treasury transformations, M&A, cash and liquidity, and treasury tech. Ideal for someone with 4+ years in treasury/consulting who wants big-name clients and project variety.
Financial Advisor – Northwestern Mutual
- Employer: Northwestern Mutual
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Contract / independent advisor
- Compensation: Performance-based; early-career averages $61K–$119K, top quartile $137K–$250K (no guarantees)
Build your own planning practice with full training, licensing support, and uncapped earnings. Best if you’re entrepreneurial, comfortable with sales, and want to grow a client base over time.
Payroll Administrator – CFS
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,000–$65,000
Support multi-state payroll operations, maintain records, and work with state tax portals—no deep tax expertise required. Great entry/mid-level role if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and like problem-solving.
Staff Tax Auditor – Department of Finance – City and County of Denver
- Employer: City and County of Denver – Department of Finance
- Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid – 3 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time, Unlimited
- Target Pay: $62,000–$75,000 (range $60,064–$99,105)
Entry-level tax audit role (no experience required) reviewing records for compliance with Denver tax rules. Solid choice if you want government benefits, pension, and a clear training path into tax/audit.
Senior Director, Financial Planning & Analysis – AIR Communities
- Employer: AIR Communities
- Location: Denver Tech Center (onsite, Mon–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000–$190,000 + annual bonus
Lead FP&A for a large multifamily portfolio, owning budgeting, forecasting, and executive-level reporting. Best for seasoned leaders (8+ years) who want to manage a team and influence strategy.
Underwriter III – Real Estate Banking – PNC
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Colorado or California (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $94,875–$172,500 + incentives
Independently underwrite complex real estate banking deals, structure credit, and manage portfolio risk. Great for experienced underwriters who want higher authority and exposure to tax-credit real estate.
Asset Movement Operations Senior Specialist – Robinhood
- Employer: Robinhood
- Location: Denver, CO (onsite Wed–Fri)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Denver zone): $71,000–$84,000 + bonus + equity
Process high-priority wires, checks, and transfers while managing money-movement risk for a major fintech. Good fit if you have 4+ years in brokerage ops and hold a Series 7 (Series 24 preferred).
Wealth Advisor – CyberCoders (Independent Firm)
- Employer: CyberCoders (for an independent RIA)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve existing and referred clients with deep, goals-based planning while ops, investments, and marketing are handled by internal teams. Ideal for a CFP® with 5+ years’ experience who wants to focus on advice, not prospecting.
Sr. Analyst, Financial Planning & Analysis – Strive Health
- Employer: Strive Health
- Location: Denver, CO (Hybrid-remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,500–$104,000 + 10% target bonus
Support P&L reporting, forecasting, and cash tracking for a high-growth kidney care company. Great if you have 2+ years in FP&A, strong Excel, and want mission-driven work in value-based healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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