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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Denver
Looking for a new feline friend in Denver, CO? These adoptable cats are waiting at local rescues for someone to love. Each one has a unique personality and is ready for a safe, caring home.
HOMER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality: A sweet, friendly boy who loves pets, affection, and hanging out with “his” people. He’s all about sharing love and is ready for his forever home.
👉 Meet HOMER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LISA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality: An adorable little sweetheart who loves pets, cuddles, and attention. She’s ready to bring lots of love and happiness into her new home.
👉 Meet LISA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARGE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality: Another tiny sweetheart who enjoys pets, cuddles, and attention. She’s eager to share her love and brighten up her forever family’s life.
👉 Meet MARGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAGGIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality: A cuddly, loving kitten who enjoys pets, snuggles, and attention. She’s ready to fill her new home with joy and affection.
👉 Meet MAGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toffee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Animal Rescue of the Rockies
- Email Contact: cats@arrcolorado.org
Personality: Toffee can be shy at first and may watch you from a safe spot. Once she decides you’re her person, she’ll curl up in your lap and ask for more pets. She also has plenty of kitten energy and loves to zoom around.
👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUMPKIN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality & Home Needs:
- Sweet, friendly, and curious
- Loves socializing and exploring
- Has lived with cats and dogs
- Best with kids 12+ who understand she likes her space
- Prefers to keep all four paws on the ground and can get overstimulated by too much handling or being picked up
👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OREO
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality: A beautiful, calm lady who enjoys gentle company and chin scratches. Volunteers say she’s friendly and enjoys her pets.
👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRIJOLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $95
- Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter
- Phone: (720) 913-1311
Personality & Home Needs:
- Sweet and a bit shy at first
- Warms up and shows a friendly personality once she feels safe
- Has lived with other cats and older children
- Would love a home where she can settle in and share lots of love
👉 Meet FRIJOLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Denver area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Denver Animal Shelter at (720) 913-1311 or Animal Rescue of the Rockies at cats@arrcolorado.org, or click through the links above to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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