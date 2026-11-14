Looking for a new feline friend in Denver, CO? These adoptable cats are waiting at local rescues for someone to love. Each one has a unique personality and is ready for a safe, caring home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality: A sweet, friendly boy who loves pets, affection, and hanging out with “his” people. He’s all about sharing love and is ready for his forever home.

👉 Meet HOMER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality: An adorable little sweetheart who loves pets, cuddles, and attention. She’s ready to bring lots of love and happiness into her new home.

👉 Meet LISA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality: Another tiny sweetheart who enjoys pets, cuddles, and attention. She’s eager to share her love and brighten up her forever family’s life.

👉 Meet MARGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality: A cuddly, loving kitten who enjoys pets, snuggles, and attention. She’s ready to fill her new home with joy and affection.

👉 Meet MAGGIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Animal Rescue of the Rockies

Email Contact: cats@arrcolorado.org

Personality: Toffee can be shy at first and may watch you from a safe spot. Once she decides you’re her person, she’ll curl up in your lap and ask for more pets. She also has plenty of kitten energy and loves to zoom around.

👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality & Home Needs:

Sweet, friendly, and curious

Loves socializing and exploring

Has lived with cats and dogs

Best with kids 12+ who understand she likes her space

who understand she likes her space Prefers to keep all four paws on the ground and can get overstimulated by too much handling or being picked up

👉 Meet PUMPKIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality: A beautiful, calm lady who enjoys gentle company and chin scratches. Volunteers say she’s friendly and enjoys her pets.

👉 Meet OREO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $95

Shelter: Denver Animal Shelter

Phone: (720) 913-1311

Personality & Home Needs:

Sweet and a bit shy at first

Warms up and shows a friendly personality once she feels safe

Has lived with other cats and older children

and Would love a home where she can settle in and share lots of love

👉 Meet FRIJOLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Denver area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Denver Animal Shelter at (720) 913-1311 or Animal Rescue of the Rockies at cats@arrcolorado.org, or click through the links above to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.