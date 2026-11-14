📢 Free local help choosing assisted living in Denver area

If you’re starting to look at assisted living, memory care, or independent living for a loved one in the Denver metro area, there are a few concrete ways to get help.

Stacy’s Helping Hand (Denver metro)

Local senior living placement advisors

Help compare independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing

Start with an in‑person meeting to review care needs, budget, and preferred locations

to review care needs, budget, and preferred locations Narrow down communities, coordinate and attend tours , and stay involved for 3 months after move‑in

, and stay involved for Free initial consultation

Contact: 720-248-7758 or stacyshelpinghand.com

Golden Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care (Golden)

Address: 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403

Offers assisted living, memory care, and respite stays

3 chef‑prepared meals daily , housekeeping, transportation, activities, pet‑friendly

, housekeeping, transportation, activities, pet‑friendly Call 720-605-2111 or visit goldenlodgeassisted.com for pricing and tours

The Meadows Assisted Living at Frasier (Boulder)

Phone: 720-562-4473

Private apartments, 24/7 staff , nurse on duty daily, help with personal care and medications

, nurse on duty daily, help with personal care and medications Describes all‑inclusive pricing (no community fee; does not accept Medicaid)

Before you call, jot down daily care needs, a realistic budget, and preferred neighborhoods so your search is more focused.