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Denver
📢 Free senior living placement help in Denver metro
11 days ago
📢 Free local help choosing assisted living in Denver area
If you’re starting to look at assisted living, memory care, or independent living for a loved one in the Denver metro area, there are a few concrete ways to get help.
Stacy’s Helping Hand (Denver metro)
- Local senior living placement advisors
- Help compare independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing
- Start with an in‑person meeting to review care needs, budget, and preferred locations
- Narrow down communities, coordinate and attend tours, and stay involved for 3 months after move‑in
- Free initial consultation
- Contact: 720-248-7758 or stacyshelpinghand.com
Golden Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care (Golden)
- Address: 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403
- Offers assisted living, memory care, and respite stays
- 3 chef‑prepared meals daily, housekeeping, transportation, activities, pet‑friendly
- Call 720-605-2111 or visit goldenlodgeassisted.com for pricing and tours
The Meadows Assisted Living at Frasier (Boulder)
- Phone: 720-562-4473
- Private apartments, 24/7 staff, nurse on duty daily, help with personal care and medications
- Describes all‑inclusive pricing (no community fee; does not accept Medicaid)
Before you call, jot down daily care needs, a realistic budget, and preferred neighborhoods so your search is more focused.
More Info: Assisted Living Placement Help in Denver, CO | SBB
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