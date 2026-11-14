📢 Help choosing assisted living in Lafayette & Denver

If you’re worried about an older family member’s safety at home, this guide explains when it may be time to look at assisted living and how to compare options locally.

It walks through signs to watch for, like trouble with bathing, dressing, meals, medications, or feeling unsafe alone at night, and explains the differences between independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing.

For Lafayette, it highlights Waneka Park Assisted Living at 225 Waneka Parkway, which offers:

Help with bathing, dressing, and medications

24/7 staff and wellness monitoring

Enclosed courtyard, 3 daily meals, activities, transportation, and an onsite nurse

Families can:

List what’s going well at home and what isn’t

Tour communities and ask about staffing, overnight help, costs, and what’s included

To talk with Waneka Park, call (303) 666-0691 or visit wanekapark.com.

For broader Denver metro options and tour support, contact Stacy’s Helping Hand at (720) 248-7758 or stacyshelpinghand.com for a free consultation.