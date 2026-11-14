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📢 Help choosing assisted living in Lafayette & Denver
📢 Help choosing assisted living in Lafayette & Denver
If you’re worried about an older family member’s safety at home, this guide explains when it may be time to look at assisted living and how to compare options locally.
It walks through signs to watch for, like trouble with bathing, dressing, meals, medications, or feeling unsafe alone at night, and explains the differences between independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing.
For Lafayette, it highlights Waneka Park Assisted Living at 225 Waneka Parkway, which offers:
- Help with bathing, dressing, and medications
- 24/7 staff and wellness monitoring
- Enclosed courtyard, 3 daily meals, activities, transportation, and an onsite nurse
Families can:
- List what’s going well at home and what isn’t
- Tour communities and ask about staffing, overnight help, costs, and what’s included
To talk with Waneka Park, call (303) 666-0691 or visit wanekapark.com.
For broader Denver metro options and tour support, contact Stacy’s Helping Hand at (720) 248-7758 or stacyshelpinghand.com for a free consultation.
More Info: Signs Families Should Notice | Seniors Blue Book
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.