Freebies are popping up all around Denver this week, from baby gear to contact lenses. Here are a few you can grab before they’re gone.

Item: Air Optix Plus HydraGlyde contact lenses

Details: Power -6.00, BC 8.6, DIA 14.2

Condition: Not specified (check with poster)

Location: San Rafael, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

These are specific prescription lenses, so make sure the power, base curve, and diameter match what your eye doctor prescribed before you pick them up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Rumparooz cloth diaper covers, newborn size

What’s included:

4 covers in various colors and patterns, lightly used

in various colors and patterns, 2 cloth diaper/cover combos, washed but never used

Condition: Good; babies grew out of them in about 2 weeks

Location: Harvey Park, Denver, CO

Pickup options: Pickup, or possible drop-off if you’re in or near Harvey Park

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re expecting or have a very young baby and want to try cloth without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted cloth diaper covers

Brands: Mix of Rumparooz and Bundle Baby

Size: One size, adjustable to grow with baby

Condition: Used for both babies for a little over a year each; used but no stains and in good condition

Look: Colorful covers with various patterns

Location: Harvey Park, Denver, CO

Pickup options: Pickup, or can arrange drop-off if you’re in or close to Harvey Park

Source: nextdoor.com

A nice starter set if you want to build up a cloth diaper stash without spending a lot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Denver tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.