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🎁 Free Items Available Near Denver — Don’t Miss Out
Freebies are popping up all around Denver this week, from baby gear to contact lenses. Here are a few you can grab before they’re gone.
Air Optix Plus HydraGlyde Contact Lenses
Item: Air Optix Plus HydraGlyde contact lenses
Details: Power -6.00, BC 8.6, DIA 14.2
Condition: Not specified (check with poster)
Location: San Rafael, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
These are specific prescription lenses, so make sure the power, base curve, and diameter match what your eye doctor prescribed before you pick them up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Rumparooz Cloth Diaper Covers (Newborn size)
Item: Rumparooz cloth diaper covers, newborn size
What’s included:
- 4 covers in various colors and patterns, lightly used
- 2 cloth diaper/cover combos, washed but never used
Condition: Good; babies grew out of them in about 2 weeks
Location: Harvey Park, Denver, CO
Pickup options: Pickup, or possible drop-off if you’re in or near Harvey Park
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you’re expecting or have a very young baby and want to try cloth without spending money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Cloth Diaper Covers
Item: Assorted cloth diaper covers
Brands: Mix of Rumparooz and Bundle Baby
Size: One size, adjustable to grow with baby
Condition: Used for both babies for a little over a year each; used but no stains and in good condition
Look: Colorful covers with various patterns
Location: Harvey Park, Denver, CO
Pickup options: Pickup, or can arrange drop-off if you’re in or close to Harvey Park
Source: nextdoor.com
A nice starter set if you want to build up a cloth diaper stash without spending a lot.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Denver tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful for you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.