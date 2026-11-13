📢 RTD shares financial, economic, and Veterans Day updates

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has posted three short updates for the Denver metro region:

RTD says its finances continued to improve through the third quarter of 2026 , driven by careful budgeting, strong operations, and growing demand for transit.

, driven by careful budgeting, strong operations, and growing demand for transit. A new economic study reports RTD generates $2.1 billion in economic value and supports 17,500 jobs across the Denver region.

in economic value and supports across the Denver region. For Veterans Day, RTD publicly thanks veterans for their service and their ongoing contributions to local communities.

These items are informational only; no specific steps are requested from riders or residents.