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Denver
RTD shares 2026 finances, $2.1B impact and Veterans Day thanks
10 days ago
📢 RTD shares financial, economic, and Veterans Day updates
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has posted three short updates for the Denver metro region:
- RTD says its finances continued to improve through the third quarter of 2026, driven by careful budgeting, strong operations, and growing demand for transit.
- A new economic study reports RTD generates $2.1 billion in economic value and supports 17,500 jobs across the Denver region.
- For Veterans Day, RTD publicly thanks veterans for their service and their ongoing contributions to local communities.
These items are informational only; no specific steps are requested from riders or residents.
More Info: 3 Things to Know 11.13.2026 | RTD-Denver
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