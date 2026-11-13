🚧 New pedestrian bridge coming to connect N Line and National Western Center

The City and County of Denver has started building a new pedestrian bridge that will link the 48th and Brighton•National Western Center Station on RTD’s N Line to the National Western Center campus.

Major construction starts Nov. 16, 2026 and is expected to continue through late 2027. The bridge will cross the N Line commuter rail and BNSF Railway tracks and is designed to give a safe, direct walking route between the station, the National Western Center, and the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods.

RTD says N Line service will keep running during construction, while crews and rail operations coordinate to maintain safety.

Once finished, the bridge should make it easier for residents, workers, and thousands of visitors to reach events at the National Western Center, including the National Western Stock Show, and to connect to downtown Denver via the N Line.