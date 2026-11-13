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🔬 Denver Science & Research Roles With Multiple Openings
Denver’s science and research scene is buzzing right now, from clean energy modeling to life sciences and AI. Here are several roles that stand out this week if you love data, analysis, and impact.
Development Economist (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr (powered by Labelbox)
- Location: Remote (listed under Denver, CO)
- Type: Contract, hourly / task-based, 10–40 hrs/week
- Salary: Not listed
Help train next‑gen AI on global development and economics. You’ll review AI‑generated content on growth, poverty, and inequality, and give detailed feedback to improve reasoning and nuance. Fully remote, flexible hours, ideal if you have 3+ years in development economics and want meaningful, project‑based work.
Intelligence Research Specialist (Denver AOR) – DHS ERO ONE
- Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)
- Location: Denver AOR (Colorado)
- Type: Full-time contract (contingent on federal award)
- Estimated Salary Range: $110,000 – $185,000 annually
Support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with all‑source intelligence research, analysis, and reporting. This role is heavy on finished intel products, briefings, and complex analytical assignments, and requires an active TS/SCI clearance plus strong experience in intelligence or mission‑oriented analysis. Start is tied to a future federal contract award.
Application Support Scientist – LC/MS
- Employer: SCIEX (Danaher)
- Location: Golden, CO (Denver area)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary Range: $74,000 – $92,000 annually + bonus eligible
Join SCIEX’s North America Applications team to support LC‑MS product demos, application development, and customer training in clinical and forensics markets. You’ll travel across North America (up to ~50%), present data to customers, and help shape new hardware and software. Great fit if you have LC‑MS/MS experience and enjoy both lab work and customer interaction.
Senior Energy Modeling Analyst – Capacity Expansion & Optimization
- Employer: Rose International (supporting a utility client)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use EnCompass and optimization tools like Gurobi to model capacity expansion and resource portfolios for major energy RFPs. You’ll run large, multi‑day modeling studies, analyze optimal generation mixes, and support long‑term resource planning. Best for folks with 3+ years of EnCompass and 5–10 years overall energy/utility modeling experience, plus strong data and Python skills.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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