Denver’s science and research scene is buzzing right now, from clean energy modeling to life sciences and AI. Here are several roles that stand out this week if you love data, analysis, and impact.

Employer: Alignerr (powered by Labelbox)

Alignerr (powered by Labelbox) Location: Remote (listed under Denver, CO)

(listed under Denver, CO) Type: Contract, hourly / task-based, 10–40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Help train next‑gen AI on global development and economics. You’ll review AI‑generated content on growth, poverty, and inequality, and give detailed feedback to improve reasoning and nuance. Fully remote, flexible hours, ideal if you have 3+ years in development economics and want meaningful, project‑based work.

Employer: Bart & Associates, Inc. (B&A)

Location: Denver AOR (Colorado)

Type: Full-time contract (contingent on federal award)

Estimated Salary Range: $110,000 – $185,000 annually

Support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with all‑source intelligence research, analysis, and reporting. This role is heavy on finished intel products, briefings, and complex analytical assignments, and requires an active TS/SCI clearance plus strong experience in intelligence or mission‑oriented analysis. Start is tied to a future federal contract award.

Employer: SCIEX (Danaher)

Location: Golden, CO (Denver area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary Range: $74,000 – $92,000 annually + bonus eligible

Join SCIEX’s North America Applications team to support LC‑MS product demos, application development, and customer training in clinical and forensics markets. You’ll travel across North America (up to ~50%), present data to customers, and help shape new hardware and software. Great fit if you have LC‑MS/MS experience and enjoy both lab work and customer interaction.

Employer: Rose International (supporting a utility client)

(supporting a utility client) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use EnCompass and optimization tools like Gurobi to model capacity expansion and resource portfolios for major energy RFPs. You’ll run large, multi‑day modeling studies, analyze optimal generation mixes, and support long‑term resource planning. Best for folks with 3+ years of EnCompass and 5–10 years overall energy/utility modeling experience, plus strong data and Python skills.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.