🚚 Denver Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Role

Denver’s logistics scene is busy right now—everything from warehouses to high‑travel operations roles is hiring. Here are several solid options if you like keeping products and parts moving on time.

Employer: GOLFTEC (TWO12 | GOLFTEC Events)

GOLFTEC (TWO12 | GOLFTEC Events) Location: Denver/Englewood, CO

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 + performance bonus

Type: Full-time

This role runs the logistics behind major golf events (think The Masters, PGA Championship and more). You’ll lead warehouse and event crews, manage freight and carriers, oversee inventory and assets, and travel 100+ days/year to tournaments.

Employer: Ridgeford Operations

Location: Remote (U.S., Denver-based applicants welcome)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Perfect if you like details and spreadsheets. You’ll chase supplier confirmations, track deliveries and shortages, and keep ERP and Excel reports clean so manufacturers always know what material is truly usable. Fully remote with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and training allowance.

Employer: Vision RT Ltd

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll coordinate orders, replacement parts, and returns for a MedTech company that supports cancer treatment centers. Expect lots of work in ERP/CRM systems, domestic freight and customs questions, RMA/returns, and reporting on KPIs and service metrics.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $24.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Shift: 10:00 p.m.–6:30 a.m., 4 days/10 hours (Sun–Fri)

Night‑shift warehouse role focused on receiving and inventory: using RF scanners, checking Bills of Lading, rotating stock (FIFO), and doing cycle counts. Comes with benefits on day one, 401(k) match, stock discount, bonuses, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Denver Botanic Gardens

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Application deadline: Through 11/30/2026 or until filled

Help run the Gardens’ shipping dock and Gift Shop inventory—receiving, checking, labeling, organizing stock rooms, plus some customer service on the sales floor. About 40 hours/week, with key coverage during the Blossoms of Light season (Nov 20–Jan 10).

Employer: Patterson Companies

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: Starting at $20.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Entry‑level warehouse job in a Monday–Friday, climate‑controlled distribution center. You’ll pick, check, and pack orders, with potential forklift training and strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, holidays, and parental leave.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Location: Denver, CO (xPL Offsite division; projects include Huntsville, AL)

Salary: Not listed (salaried, exempt)

Not listed (salaried, exempt) Type: Full-time

Mid‑level procurement role supporting offsite construction. You’ll manage bid processes, negotiate with suppliers, handle prequalification and contracts, support UBE goals, and maintain procurement schedules, with 10–20% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.