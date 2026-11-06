💰 Denver Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings

Denver’s accounting and finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across public accounting, fintech, banks, and data centers. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of hands‑on roles and big‑picture leadership spots to explore.

Employer: CoreSite

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Temporary, 6‑month coverage

Salary: $95,000–$120,000 + bonus & equity (annualized)

Lead the general ledger function for a major data center company—own month‑end close, mentor staff, and support audits and SOX/GAAP compliance. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, real estate/REIT or tech background, and want strong benefits for a temp role.

Employer: Ursa Major

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time, exempt

Salary: $167,000–$207,000

Own all SEC filings (10‑K, 10‑Q, 8‑K) for a fast‑growing aerospace company and partner closely with FP&A, Legal, and IR. Ideal for a CPA with 7–10+ years’ public company/Big 4 SEC reporting experience who wants to build out processes and controls.

Employer: Brewer Morris (search for a growing company)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first in‑house Director of Tax, building the tax function from scratch with heavy exposure to M&A, partnership tax, ASC 740, and multi‑state corporate work. Best for someone with 10+ years’ tax experience and strong private‑equity / acquisitive background.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a top‑50 CPA firm)

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $155,000–$190,000 + bonus

Lead a Business Tax Services team at a long‑standing regional CPA firm, focusing on complex S‑corp, C‑corp, and partnership returns. Comes with 30 days PTO, hybrid schedule, 401(k) match, and profit sharing—great for someone with ~10+ years in public tax.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an independent advisory firm)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Advise individuals and families with full planning support—marketing, lead gen, investments, and ops are handled so you can focus on clients. Perfect for a CFP with 5+ years of planning experience who likes deep relationships more than prospecting.

Employer: Cherry Bekaert

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $110,900–$159,700 + bonus

Manage asset management audits at a large national firm, lead teams, and work on complex fund clients. Good match if you have 5+ years in public accounting, CPA (or on track), and asset management audit experience.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Denver, CO (national role)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: National range $200,000–$250,000

Lead firm‑wide risk management, quality, and SoQM programs, including requirements for BDO’s tech platforms. A senior role for a CPA with 10+ years in public accounting and strong GAAP/GAAS/SEC/PCAOB knowledge.

Employer: Morrison Foerster

Location: Denver, CO (global law firm)

Type: Full‑time

Salary (Denver): $63,000–$87,000

Join MoFo’s global client accounts team handling billing, e‑billing, and collections for major law clients. Great if you have 2+ years of professional‑services billing (Elite 3E/eBillingHub a plus) and want strong benefits and career development.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: National range $79,800–$168,000

Manage expat/inpat tax for global assignees—cost projections, equalizations, and U.S. individual returns—while leading a team. Ideal for a licensed CPA/attorney/EA with 5–8 years’ expat tax and supervisory experience.

Employer: Oxford Tax Recruiting (for a progressive CPA firm)

Location: Denver, CO (flexible/hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex individual and business returns plus planning projects in a firm that emphasizes flexibility, growth, and a clear path to Manager. Best for CPAs/CPA candidates with 3+ years of public tax who want less “crunch‑only” culture.

Employer: Judi Health

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary (Denver): $172,000–$215,000

Lead the entire EGWP actuarial function for a health‑tech company—Part D pricing, bids, reserving, and monthly close—while building and managing a senior team. Requires ASA/FSA, 12+ years’ actuarial experience, and deep Medicare Part D expertise.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO (remote; travel to FL HQ 2x/month)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 + potential bonus

Support senior leaders with FP&A, month‑end close, and branch performance analysis for a Fortune 500 logistics company. Good for someone with 2–4+ years in corporate finance and strong Excel skills who wants mostly remote work.

Employer: Standish Management, LLC

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary (Denver): $95,000–$120,000

Own client engagements for PE/VC funds—oversee fund controllers, audits, tax prep, and investor communications. Great step if you have public accounting plus fund or fund‑admin experience and want more client‑facing leadership.

Employer: CB Partners, LLC (recruiting for a Denver company)

Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time, direct hire

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 + benefits & 401(k) match

High‑volume AP role (1,500–2,000 invoices/month) using NetSuite and electronic workflows, with room to improve processes and automation. Ideal for AP pros with 3+ years’ experience and strong Excel.

Employer: Forvis Mazars US

Location: Denver, CO (travel as needed)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Manage complex tax compliance and advisory for individuals, partnerships, and corporations at a top national firm. Best for CPAs with 5+ years’ progressive tax experience who enjoy client‑facing work, mentoring staff, and some business development.

Employer: BlueSky Resource Solutions (for an industry‑leading client)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive + ~5% bonus (exact range not listed)

Advanced billing/revenue‑cycle role using SQL, Access, and heavy Excel to build complex invoices and improve processes under SOX controls. Great for someone with 4+ years in billing/financial analysis and strong data skills.

Employer: Vantage

Location: Denver, CO (3 days in office)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 + bonus

Support month‑end close, allocations, and internal reporting for a global data‑center company, with exposure to acquisitions and special projects. Good fit if you have 2+ years at a major firm or 4+ years in accounting and solid GAAP knowledge.

Employer: Alpine Bank

Location: Denver, CO (on‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $150,000–$180,000 (DOE)

Lead and grow a C&I loan portfolio, drive new business, and shape lending strategy for a Colorado bank. A strong match for lenders with 9–15 years’ commercial experience and proven business‑development chops.

Employer: Generac

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $96,300–$120,400 + incentives

Handle advanced accounting (revenue recognition under ASC 606, deferred revenue, intercompany) and support SOX, SAP/OneStream projects, and audits. Great for accountants with 5+ years’ experience who want complex work and strong benefits.

Employer: Alpine Bank

Location: Denver, CO (on‑site)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $75,000–$140,000 (DOE)

Develop and manage loan and deposit relationships, structure deals, and support community‑focused banking. Good entry‑to‑mid path for finance grads with lending or banking experience who want a client‑facing role.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Denver employers are moving quickly on strong finance and accounting talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.