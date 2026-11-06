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💰 Denver Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple $150K+ Openings
Denver’s accounting and finance scene is busy right now—lots of hiring across public accounting, fintech, banks, and data centers. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there’s a mix of hands‑on roles and big‑picture leadership spots to explore.
Accountant Lead (Temp)
Employer: CoreSite
Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)
Type: Temporary, 6‑month coverage
Salary: $95,000–$120,000 + bonus & equity (annualized)
Lead the general ledger function for a major data center company—own month‑end close, mentor staff, and support audits and SOX/GAAP compliance. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, real estate/REIT or tech background, and want strong benefits for a temp role.
Senior Manager, SEC Reporting
Employer: Ursa Major
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time, exempt
Salary: $167,000–$207,000
Own all SEC filings (10‑K, 10‑Q, 8‑K) for a fast‑growing aerospace company and partner closely with FP&A, Legal, and IR. Ideal for a CPA with 7–10+ years’ public company/Big 4 SEC reporting experience who wants to build out processes and controls.
Tax Director
Employer: Brewer Morris (search for a growing company)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Be the first in‑house Director of Tax, building the tax function from scratch with heavy exposure to M&A, partnership tax, ASC 740, and multi‑state corporate work. Best for someone with 10+ years’ tax experience and strong private‑equity / acquisitive background.
Senior Tax Manager (Business Tax Services) – Form 1065
Employer: CyberCoders (for a top‑50 CPA firm)
Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $155,000–$190,000 + bonus
Lead a Business Tax Services team at a long‑standing regional CPA firm, focusing on complex S‑corp, C‑corp, and partnership returns. Comes with 30 days PTO, hybrid schedule, 401(k) match, and profit sharing—great for someone with ~10+ years in public tax.
Wealth Advisor
Employer: CyberCoders (for an independent advisory firm)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Advise individuals and families with full planning support—marketing, lead gen, investments, and ops are handled so you can focus on clients. Perfect for a CFP with 5+ years of planning experience who likes deep relationships more than prospecting.
Audit Manager – Asset Management
Employer: Cherry Bekaert
Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $110,900–$159,700 + bonus
Manage asset management audits at a large national firm, lead teams, and work on complex fund clients. Good match if you have 5+ years in public accounting, CPA (or on track), and asset management audit experience.
Director, Assurance Risk Management
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Denver, CO (national role)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: National range $200,000–$250,000
Lead firm‑wide risk management, quality, and SoQM programs, including requirements for BDO’s tech platforms. A senior role for a CPA with 10+ years in public accounting and strong GAAP/GAAS/SEC/PCAOB knowledge.
Client Account Specialist
Employer: Morrison Foerster
Location: Denver, CO (global law firm)
Type: Full‑time
Salary (Denver): $63,000–$87,000
Join MoFo’s global client accounts team handling billing, e‑billing, and collections for major law clients. Great if you have 2+ years of professional‑services billing (Elite 3E/eBillingHub a plus) and want strong benefits and career development.
Global Employer Services – Expatriate Tax Manager
Employer: BDO USA
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time
Salary: National range $79,800–$168,000
Manage expat/inpat tax for global assignees—cost projections, equalizations, and U.S. individual returns—while leading a team. Ideal for a licensed CPA/attorney/EA with 5–8 years’ expat tax and supervisory experience.
Senior Tax Accountant – Very Flexible
Employer: Oxford Tax Recruiting (for a progressive CPA firm)
Location: Denver, CO (flexible/hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Work on complex individual and business returns plus planning projects in a firm that emphasizes flexibility, growth, and a clear path to Manager. Best for CPAs/CPA candidates with 3+ years of public tax who want less “crunch‑only” culture.
Director, EGWP Actuary
Employer: Judi Health
Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary (Denver): $172,000–$215,000
Lead the entire EGWP actuarial function for a health‑tech company—Part D pricing, bids, reserving, and monthly close—while building and managing a senior team. Requires ASA/FSA, 12+ years’ actuarial experience, and deep Medicare Part D expertise.
Senior Financial Analyst – Remote
Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
Location: Denver, CO (remote; travel to FL HQ 2x/month)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $75,000–$85,000 + potential bonus
Support senior leaders with FP&A, month‑end close, and branch performance analysis for a Fortune 500 logistics company. Good for someone with 2–4+ years in corporate finance and strong Excel skills who wants mostly remote work.
Fund Accounting Engagement Manager
Employer: Standish Management, LLC
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time
Salary (Denver): $95,000–$120,000
Own client engagements for PE/VC funds—oversee fund controllers, audits, tax prep, and investor communications. Great step if you have public accounting plus fund or fund‑admin experience and want more client‑facing leadership.
Accounts Payable Specialist
Employer: CB Partners, LLC (recruiting for a Denver company)
Location: Denver, CO (hybrid)
Type: Full‑time, direct hire
Salary: $60,000–$65,000 + benefits & 401(k) match
High‑volume AP role (1,500–2,000 invoices/month) using NetSuite and electronic workflows, with room to improve processes and automation. Ideal for AP pros with 3+ years’ experience and strong Excel.
Manager, Tax
Employer: Forvis Mazars US
Location: Denver, CO (travel as needed)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Manage complex tax compliance and advisory for individuals, partnerships, and corporations at a top national firm. Best for CPAs with 5+ years’ progressive tax experience who enjoy client‑facing work, mentoring staff, and some business development.
Senior Billing Analyst
Employer: BlueSky Resource Solutions (for an industry‑leading client)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Competitive + ~5% bonus (exact range not listed)
Advanced billing/revenue‑cycle role using SQL, Access, and heavy Excel to build complex invoices and improve processes under SOX controls. Great for someone with 4+ years in billing/financial analysis and strong data skills.
Senior Accountant, NA
Employer: Vantage
Location: Denver, CO (3 days in office)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $85,000–$95,000 + bonus
Support month‑end close, allocations, and internal reporting for a global data‑center company, with exposure to acquisitions and special projects. Good fit if you have 2+ years at a major firm or 4+ years in accounting and solid GAAP knowledge.
Senior Commercial & Industrial Lender
Employer: Alpine Bank
Location: Denver, CO (on‑site)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $150,000–$180,000 (DOE)
Lead and grow a C&I loan portfolio, drive new business, and shape lending strategy for a Colorado bank. A strong match for lenders with 9–15 years’ commercial experience and proven business‑development chops.
Staff Accountant III
Employer: Generac
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $96,300–$120,400 + incentives
Handle advanced accounting (revenue recognition under ASC 606, deferred revenue, intercompany) and support SOX, SAP/OneStream projects, and audits. Great for accountants with 5+ years’ experience who want complex work and strong benefits.
Lending Officer – Denver
Employer: Alpine Bank
Location: Denver, CO (on‑site)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $75,000–$140,000 (DOE)
Develop and manage loan and deposit relationships, structure deals, and support community‑focused banking. Good entry‑to‑mid path for finance grads with lending or banking experience who want a client‑facing role.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still fresh—Denver employers are moving quickly on strong finance and accounting talent.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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