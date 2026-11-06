🍽️ Denver Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Denver’s food and hospitality scene is booming right now—lots of hotels, restaurants, and even rail journeys are hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, this is a great time to jump in.

Employer: Four Seasons

Four Seasons Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $16.27/hr

Type: Part-time Help the team at the luxury Four Seasons Denver by bussing and setting tables at EDGE Restaurant & Bar. Comes with strong perks like hotel stay discounts, 401(k) match, RTD Flex Pass discount, and free shift meals. Application deadline: November 30, 2026.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group / Hotel Indigo

Sage Hospitality Group / Hotel Indigo Location: Denver, CO (Union Station)

Pay: $16.27/hr + tips

Type: Part-time Work in the buzzing Union Station area clearing and resetting tables and keeping the dining room running smoothly. Includes access to medical/dental/vision (if eligible), 401(k) with match, hotel/restaurant discounts, and tuition reimbursement. Job close date: December 4, 2026 or until filled.

Employer: Sage Hospitality Group – Hotel Clio

Sage Hospitality Group – Location: Denver, CO (Cherry Creek North)

Pay: $62,000–$65,000/yr

Type: Full-time Lead the front desk at a luxury Marriott property in Cherry Creek, overseeing arrivals, departures, and guest service. This role comes with unlimited PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, free parking, and Marriott + Sage hotel discounts. Application open until December 4, 2026 or until filled.

Employer: Wendy’s

Location: 4390 Peoria St, Denver, CO 80239

Pay: $19.29–$22.29/hr

Type: Full-time (flexible hours available) Join Wendy’s with free meals on shift, paid training, and flexible scheduling. Great fit if you’re new to restaurants and want a clear path to grow into higher roles.

Employer: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Location: 4255 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204

Pay: $19.29–$22.29/hr

Type: Full-time, seasonal Be the behind-the-scenes bartender making drinks for moviegoers at Alamo. Includes free movies and food, flexible scheduling, PTO, and access to medical/dental/vision for both full-time and part-time teammates.

Employer: SliceWorks

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $16.27/hr

Type: Part-time Mix drinks, serve guests, and help keep the bar and dining area running smoothly in a casual, fast-paced pizza spot. Includes food provided on shift, employee discount, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: F1 Arcade

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $16.27/hr

Type: Not listed (server role) Serve food and drinks at a Formula 1–themed arcade with racing simulators and a high-energy vibe. Great if you like hospitality plus gaming and want to work in a unique entertainment venue.

Employer: Stonebridge Companies – The Slate Denver (Hilton)

Location: Downtown Denver, CO

Pay: $19.29/hr

Type: Part-time Be the first face guests see at a historic hotel-turned-Hilton near the Convention Center. You’ll manage reservations and seating and support the restaurant team. Role includes access to broad Stonebridge benefits and travel perks. Posting closes 30 days after 2026-11-05.

Employer: Senior Housing Options, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Schedule example: Wed–Sat, 6:30am–3pm (role may be full-time, part-time, or on-call) Cook and serve meals for residents in assisted living, focusing on nutrition, safety, and a clean kitchen. Ideal if you have 2–3 years of kitchen experience and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Highline Post Acute

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $21–$24/hr

Type: Part-time Prepare meals for residents in a post-acute care setting. Offers competitive pay, sick leave, and access to healthcare, 401(k) match, and PTO for qualifying full-time staff.

Employer: Baba Foods (Baba & Co)

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $21–$22/hr

Type: Part-time (about 15–30 hrs/week) Own the dish pit and kitchen cleanliness for a mission-driven kitchen serving shelters and school programs. Includes free shift meals, paid sick leave, shoe reimbursement, and a real path to move up into cooking roles.

Employer: Lucky Bird

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $24–$32/hr + tips (avg. $10–$15/hr)

Type: Full-time (35–39 hrs/week, 4-day workweek) Cook high-volume fried chicken with a tight team, usually in 4 long shifts with 3 days off. Offers health benefits, PTO, flexible scheduling, and regular performance-based raises.

Employer: Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen – Famous Original J’s Pizza

Location: Denver, CO (Five Points)

Pay: From $22/hr (base $18/hr + ~$5–$8/hr tips )

(base ) Type: Part-time (16–20 hrs/week, potential to go full-time) Hand-toss 20" New York–style pies in a tiny, high-energy slice shop and chat with guests at the walk-up window. Great for experienced pizza cooks who like both cooking and customer interaction.

Employer: Blanco (Cocina + Cantina) – Fox Restaurant Concepts

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time Lead back-of-house operations at a busy modern Mexican restaurant. Requires 2+ years high-volume restaurant management and comes with medical/dental/vision (30 days), 50% dining discount, retirement plan with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Canyon Spirit (Armstrong Collective)

Location: Denver, CO (rail journeys CO–UT)

Pay: $21.25/hr + gratuities

Type: Full-time, seasonal Prepare and serve upscale meals onboard a scenic rail journey between Colorado and Utah. Expect long days, travel away from home, and strong benefits for those working 30+ hours/week, plus friends-and-family rail discounts.

Employer: Hapa Sushi Grill & Sake Bar (Cherry Creek)

Location: Denver, CO 80206

Pay: $22–$25/hr

Type: Full-time or Part-time Run a busy host stand at a popular sushi spot—OpenTable experience and 2+ years hosting in a busy restaurant required. Night and weekend availability is a must; includes flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Highline Post Acute

Location: Denver, CO

Pay: $19.29–$19.50/hr

Type: Part-time Support the dietary team with meal tray prep, dishwashing, and other tasks in a care facility. Offers sick leave, training, and a chance to make a daily impact on residents’ lives.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.