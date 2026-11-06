🔧 Denver Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple $22–$30/hr Roles

Denver’s building and grounds scene is busy right now—lots of hands-on roles with solid pay, benefits, and room to grow. Here are several good options if you like fixing, cleaning, or keeping spaces running smoothly.

Employer: Gorman & Company

Gorman & Company Location: Denver, CO (two affordable housing communities)

(two affordable housing communities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$26/hour

Deadline: Open until filled

You’ll handle day-to-day repairs (plumbing, electrical, basic HVAC, appliances), unit turns, snow/fall cleanup, and property walks to keep these communities safe and comfortable. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 6% match, generous PTO/holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: FIRST ONSITE, LLC

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll support disaster recovery work—water extraction, fire and mold cleanup, light demo, and site documentation—while working with a crew. Good fit if you want fast-paced, hands-on work plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Kleen Tech Services

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time/part-time (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

General custodial role keeping a downtown facility clean—vacuuming, trash, restrooms, dusting, windows, and floors. Great if you like working independently and staying active; 6–12 months of janitorial experience is preferred.

Employer: Daikin Applied

Location: Denver, CO area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.90–$36.67/hour

You’ll assist with maintenance and repair of commercial HVAC systems—rooftops, chillers, boilers, and more—with strong training and tech tools provided. Includes multiple medical plans, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, sick time, tuition reimbursement, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Broom

Location: Denver, CO (on the road)

Type: Full-time (W-2 employee)

Pay: $22–$26/hour + tips, mileage pay, bonuses

Daytime, Monday–Friday house cleaning with no nights or weekends, focused on recurring home cleanings and great client relationships. Broom provides supplies, optimized routes, fuel reimbursement, and a supportive culture—ideal if you’re friendly, detail-oriented, and like working independently.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality (DoubleTree by Hilton Denver)

(DoubleTree by Hilton Denver) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$28/hour

Hotel maintenance role covering HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting, tile, and general repairs, plus preventive maintenance. Comes with a broader hospitality benefits package, 401(k), and growth across a large hotel portfolio—good if you like variety and guest-facing work.

Employer: Broom (Mile High Steam Clean)

(Mile High Steam Clean) Location: Denver, CO (on the road)

Type: Part-time to start (hours based on bookings)

Pay: $25–$30/hour + 100% of tips + bonuses

You’ll independently handle residential carpet and surface cleaning with pro equipment, plus chances to help shape procedures and grow into lead/trainer roles. Best for techs with 2+ years carpet-cleaning experience who want more say in how the work gets done.

Employer: Averus Inc.

Location: Denver, CO (on the road)

Type: Full-time, overnight

Pay: From $18.81/hour, up to $19.81/hour with perfect attendance, plus weekly production and attendance bonuses

Work nights in teams of two cleaning commercial kitchen exhaust systems with pressure washers and basic installs, using a company vehicle. Year-round work with paid training, PTO, 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and more—good if you like physical work and overnight hours.

Employer: Griffis Residential

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Apartment service tech role handling unit turns, resident work orders, HVAC/plumbing/electrical, pool/spa care, and snow removal. Standout perks include 50% rent discount, strong PTO and holiday package, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and wellness benefits.

If one of these caught your eye, open the listing, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.