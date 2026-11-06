🚌 Denver Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Driver Roles

Denver’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or around heavy equipment—there are several solid options right now.

Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.

FreshPoint, Inc. Location: Denver, CO

Salary: $75,000–$120,000/year + incentives

Type: Full-time, Local, CDL B (Class A preferred)

Run daily food delivery routes with frequent stops, loading/unloading by hand truck. Home daily, but expect physical work, tight delivery windows, and DOT-compliant pre/post-trip inspections.

Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.

FreshPoint, Inc. Location: Denver, CO

Salary: $75,000–$120,000/year + incentives

Type: Full-time, Local, CDL A

Similar to the CDL B role but for Class A drivers: touch freight, cross-dock model, and frequent stops. Good fit if you want strong pay, customer interaction, and don’t mind heavy lifting and overtime.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Denver, CO (10252 E 51st Ave)

Salary: $26.00/hour + OT, benefits Day 1

Type: Full-time, CDL A, Yard-only

Move tractors and trailers around the yard, back to docks, and shuttle to vendors—mostly non-highway work. 4-day/10-hour shifts with mandatory OT as needed, plus paid holidays, vacation, 401(k) match, stock discount, and bonuses.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: ~$90,000/year (avg), $0.70–$0.74 CPM

Type: Full-time, Class A, Semi-local

Dedicated freight for one customer with frequent home time and activity-based pay. Includes safety bonuses, paid orientation, PTO from day one, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: LRS Transportation Solutions

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: About $1,600/week (~$85,000/year)

Type: Full-time, Local, Class A

Home daily with dedicated deliveries and no-touch freight. 5 days on/2 off, multiple shifts, day cabs, electric pallet jacks, plus PTO, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.

Employer: Wilsonart International

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: $24.24–$30.36/hour, DOE

Type: Full-time, Local, CDL B + Hazmat

Local deliveries of materials with loading/unloading, ELD logs, and hazmat trailer ID. Offers medical, dental, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Hajoca Corporation (Hughes Supply)

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: $22–$24/hour

Type: Full-time, Non-CDL, Warehouse + Delivery

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries in a truck over 10,000 lbs (non-CDL). Strong benefits, profit-sharing, 401(k), and a long-term, stable employer. Application deadline: 1/2/2027.

Employer: International Marine Products, Inc.

Location: Denver, CO (3870 Paris St, Unit 1)

Salary: $22–$24/hour

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Full-time delivery and warehouse role with some overnight routes to the mountains. Will train; comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid vacation/sick leave after probation.

Employer: ACV Auctions

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: Hourly range listed in job details + average $410/month incentive (2025)

Hourly range listed in job details + Type: Full-time, Field-based

Inspect used vehicles at dealers/auctions, write condition reports, take photos, and list cars on ACV’s platform. Great if you know cars, like working outdoors, and want a mix of driving, inspection, and customer interaction.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: $19.50–$30.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Field Technician (driving to job sites)

Service and repair heavy equipment and aerial lifts in the field using modern diagnostic tech. Monday–Friday days with overtime after 40 hours, plus strong benefits, 401(k) match, tool/boot reimbursements, and paid OEM training.

Employer: BNSF Railway

Location: Denver, CO

Salary: $30.89–$37.72/hour (approx. $64,242–$78,457/year)

Type: Full-time, Union, 24/7 shop

Support locomotive maintenance by fueling, sanding, cleaning, and moving equipment in the yard. Union role with strong railroad benefits, on-the-job training, and steady hours in a safety-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.