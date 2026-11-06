undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denver
🚌 Denver Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Driver Roles
9 days ago
Denver’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or around heavy equipment—there are several solid options right now.
CDL B Local Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $75,000–$120,000/year + incentives
- Type: Full-time, Local, CDL B (Class A preferred)
Run daily food delivery routes with frequent stops, loading/unloading by hand truck. Home daily, but expect physical work, tight delivery windows, and DOT-compliant pre/post-trip inspections.
CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: FreshPoint, Inc.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $75,000–$120,000/year + incentives
- Type: Full-time, Local, CDL A
Similar to the CDL B role but for Class A drivers: touch freight, cross-dock model, and frequent stops. Good fit if you want strong pay, customer interaction, and don’t mind heavy lifting and overtime.
CDL A Yard Driver
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Denver, CO (10252 E 51st Ave)
- Salary: $26.00/hour + OT, benefits Day 1
- Type: Full-time, CDL A, Yard-only
Move tractors and trailers around the yard, back to docks, and shuttle to vendors—mostly non-highway work. 4-day/10-hour shifts with mandatory OT as needed, plus paid holidays, vacation, 401(k) match, stock discount, and bonuses.
Semi-Local Truck Driver (Dedicated)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: ~$90,000/year (avg), $0.70–$0.74 CPM
- Type: Full-time, Class A, Semi-local
Dedicated freight for one customer with frequent home time and activity-based pay. Includes safety bonuses, paid orientation, PTO from day one, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.
Class A Local CDL Driver
- Employer: LRS Transportation Solutions
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: About $1,600/week (~$85,000/year)
- Type: Full-time, Local, Class A
Home daily with dedicated deliveries and no-touch freight. 5 days on/2 off, multiple shifts, day cabs, electric pallet jacks, plus PTO, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.
Truck Driver I (Local, Class B)
- Employer: Wilsonart International
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $24.24–$30.36/hour, DOE
- Type: Full-time, Local, CDL B + Hazmat
Local deliveries of materials with loading/unloading, ELD logs, and hazmat trailer ID. Offers medical, dental, disability, paid vacation/holidays, and clear growth paths.
Warehouse Teammate / Delivery Driver (Non-CDL)
- Employer: Hajoca Corporation (Hughes Supply)
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $22–$24/hour
- Type: Full-time, Non-CDL, Warehouse + Delivery
Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries in a truck over 10,000 lbs (non-CDL). Strong benefits, profit-sharing, 401(k), and a long-term, stable employer. Application deadline: 1/2/2027.
Delivery Driver & Warehouse Worker
- Employer: International Marine Products, Inc.
- Location: Denver, CO (3870 Paris St, Unit 1)
- Salary: $22–$24/hour
- Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
Full-time delivery and warehouse role with some overnight routes to the mountains. Will train; comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid vacation/sick leave after probation.
Vehicle Condition Inspector
- Employer: ACV Auctions
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: Hourly range listed in job details + average $410/month incentive (2025)
- Type: Full-time, Field-based
Inspect used vehicles at dealers/auctions, write condition reports, take photos, and list cars on ACV’s platform. Great if you know cars, like working outdoors, and want a mix of driving, inspection, and customer interaction.
Heavy Equipment Field Technician (Mechanic)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $19.50–$30.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Field Technician (driving to job sites)
Service and repair heavy equipment and aerial lifts in the field using modern diagnostic tech. Monday–Friday days with overtime after 40 hours, plus strong benefits, 401(k) match, tool/boot reimbursements, and paid OEM training.
Mechanical Shop Laborer (Hostler Helper)
- Employer: BNSF Railway
- Location: Denver, CO
- Salary: $30.89–$37.72/hour (approx. $64,242–$78,457/year)
- Type: Full-time, Union, 24/7 shop
Support locomotive maintenance by fueling, sanding, cleaning, and moving equipment in the yard. Union role with strong railroad benefits, on-the-job training, and steady hours in a safety-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.