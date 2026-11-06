🚔 Denver Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Denver’s public safety scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level security to six-figure safety leadership. Here are several solid roles if you like protecting people and solving problems.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, flexible shifts

Full-time, flexible shifts Pay: $26.52/hour

This flex role lets you pick up shifts across different sites, including healthcare, using an app to build a schedule that fits your life. Good fit if you’re reliable, like variety, and want benefits plus room to grow without prior security experience.

Employer: Ruchman and Associates (RAI)

Ruchman and Associates (RAI) Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Dig into background checks and financial records to spot fraud, diversion, and other risks for the DEA Diversion Control Program. Great for detail-oriented folks with a related bachelor’s degree or deep law-enforcement investigative experience and the ability to hold a security clearance.

Employer: City and County of Denver – OEM

Location: Denver, CO (Webb Municipal Building)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (about 3 days in office)

Full-time, hybrid (about 3 days in office) Salary Range: $80,217 – $132,358/year (target $82,000 – $117,000/year )

(target ) Open Until: November 19, 2026 (11:59 p.m.)

Two specialist roles helping Denver plan for and respond to emergencies—one focused on planning & mitigation, the other on logistics/exercises/planning. Expect on-call duty officer rotations, EOC activations, and project work; ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 3+ years in emergency management or a first-responder field.

Employer: Sage Hospitality

Location: Marriott Denver Tech Center, Denver, CO

Type: Regular full-time

Regular full-time Pay: $21.00/hour

Applications Open Until: December 4, 2026, or until filled

Patrol a large hotel, respond to guest issues, write incident reports, and handle emergencies at a busy property with 600+ rooms and big event space. Comes with hotel discounts, RTD EcoPass, free parking, and a hot meal each shift—good for someone with 2+ years loss prevention experience who can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Forbes Bros Group of Companies

Forbes Bros Group of Companies Hiring Location Listed As: Denver, CO (role based near Stapleton & North Platte, Nebraska )

(role based near ) Type: Full-time, permanent, hourly

Full-time, permanent, hourly Schedule: 3 weeks on / 1 week off, ~six 10-hour days per week

3 weeks on / 1 week off, ~six 10-hour days per week Per Diem: $200/day for eligible days worked

Support safety on a major overhead transmission construction project, working directly with crews in the field. Best for experienced HSE pros (3–5+ years) who like travel, outdoor work, and hands-on safety coaching in a construction/utility setting.

Employer: Denver Public Schools (DPS)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range (New Hires): $26.338 – $27.761/hour

Apply By: November 12, 2026 for full consideration

Patrol schools, support administrators, and help keep students and staff safe at DPS sites and events. Good match if you have strong people skills, can work with youth, and are open to training in safety tactics, CPR, and first aid; role is union-represented and includes PERA retirement.

Employer: Nakupuna Companies

Nakupuna Companies Location: Denver, CO (travel up to 25%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Lead and support health and safety across environmental, demolition, and remediation projects, including hazardous materials work. Ideal if you have 5–8 years H&S experience, OSHA 40-hour HAZWOPER (or can obtain it), and a safety certification like ASP/CHST/CSP/CIH.

Employer: City and County of Denver – Denver Police Department

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, night shift, seniority-based

Full-time, night shift, seniority-based Salary Range: $33.22 – $51.49/hour (based on experience/education)

(based on experience/education) Application Deadline: November 23, 2026 (5:00 p.m.)

Work crime scenes across Denver, collect and document evidence, attend autopsies, and testify in court as part of the Crime Scene Unit. This is a higher-level role for experienced criminalists who can handle nights, weekends, holidays, and on-call work.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—deadlines and hiring needs can shift fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.