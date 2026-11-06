🛒 Denver Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Denver’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now, from luxury boutiques to fitness-focused food shops and airport roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: ZARA

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (annual range noted but not specified)

Help run store operations with a big focus on the stockroom, KPIs, and tech tools. Great fit if you’re organized, analytical, and ready to lead back-of-house processes while supporting sales.

Employer: Vuori

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $19.29/hour + team commission

Help customers find performance apparel in a high-energy, activewear store. Good for night/weekend availability and anyone who loves fitness fashion and a team-based commission setup.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75–$23.09/hour

Use your automotive know-how to help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs like batteries and wipers. Full-time role with key-holder duties and solid benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour

Similar pro-level parts role focused on sales, diagnostics, and customer projects. Good match if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience and want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: FlowerHire / The Cannabist Company

Location: 1995 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.29/hour + benefits

Act as shift lead in a cannabis retail store—coaching staff, handling inventory, and being manager-on-duty. Great for experienced retail pros (21+) who want leadership in a fast-growing industry.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items organized, and help with pickups. Ideal if you like moving around the store, staying busy, and want flexible hours.

Employer: adidas

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year + bonus & benefits

Lead a full adidas store: hiring, coaching, KPIs, and service culture. Strong fit for experienced retail leaders ready to own a high-volume, sports-fashion location.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.29–$23.50/hour

Support the manager with sales, customer service, and shift management. Good step up if you’ve done auto retail and want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits.

Employer: Altar’d State (Stand Out For Good, Inc.)

Location: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Help guests with styling, sales, and keeping the store beautiful in a mission-driven women’s fashion brand. Great for people who love fashion, giving back, and weekend shifts.

Employer: lululemon

Location: Denver, CO (Cherry Creek)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50–$23.59/hour base + ~$2/hour target bonus

Frontline role focused on guest experience and product education in a premium athletic brand. Comes with strong benefits, discounts, and lots of development opportunities.

Employer: CB2

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead a sales team on the floor, coach associates, and act as Leader on Duty. Perfect if you have at least a year of retail leadership and like modern home design.

Employer: Menzies Aviation

Location: Denver, CO (airport)

Type: Not listed (airport operations role)

Help passengers with baggage issues and handle luggage on the ramp. Bilingual English/Spanish required; good for those who want an active airport job and can work flexible hours.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: From $19.25/hour

Support multiple self-storage locations with sales, customer accounts, and site upkeep. Daytime hours, some Sundays off, and strong benefits make this appealing if you like a steady schedule.

Employer: Topo Designs

Location: Denver, CO (Basecamp)

Type: Part-time, seasonal (10–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $20/hour

Work in an outdoor-gear shop helping customers, supporting events, and keeping the floor and stockroom dialed. Great short-term gig if you love gear and can work nights/weekends.

Employer: My Fit Foods

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$27/hour + monthly bonus (up to $600)

Help customers choose healthy prepared meals, talk fitness goals, and support store operations. Strong fit if you’re into nutrition, want leadership growth, and like a performance-driven culture.

Employer: CSA Distributing

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Merchandise craft beverages in grocery and key accounts—rotating stock, building displays, and hosting tastings. Good for independent workers comfortable lifting and driving between accounts.

Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Part-time

Help customers choose glasses and contacts, with every Sunday off. Great for bilingual English/Spanish speakers with at least a year of retail or customer service.

Employer: ThompsonGas

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Handle inbound and outbound calls, billing questions, and account updates for a fast-growing propane company. Good for experienced call-center style reps who like problem-solving and bonuses.

Employer: The 1916 Company

Location: Based in Denver, CO (regional role)

Type: Full-time

Senior leader overseeing luxury watch boutiques in Denver, Scottsdale, and Newport Beach. Best for seasoned multi-store leaders with luxury or high-end retail experience and willingness to travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.