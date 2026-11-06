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🛒 Denver Customer Service & Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings
Denver’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now, from luxury boutiques to fitness-focused food shops and airport roles. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.
Operations Manager – Denver
Employer: ZARA
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range not listed (annual range noted but not specified)
Help run store operations with a big focus on the stockroom, KPIs, and tech tools. Great fit if you’re organized, analytical, and ready to lead back-of-house processes while supporting sales.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Vuori
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Pay: $19.29/hour + team commission
Help customers find performance apparel in a high-energy, activewear store. Good for night/weekend availability and anyone who loves fitness fashion and a team-based commission setup.
Retail Parts Pro – Store 7999
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.75–$23.09/hour
Use your automotive know-how to help DIY customers with parts, troubleshooting, and installs like batteries and wipers. Full-time role with key-holder duties and solid benefits.
Retail Parts Pro
Employer: Advance Auto Parts
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18.85–$20.98/hour
Similar pro-level parts role focused on sales, diagnostics, and customer projects. Good match if you have 3–5 years of auto parts experience and want steady hours and benefits.
Lead Retail Associate (Cannabis Dispensary)
Employer: FlowerHire / The Cannabist Company
Location: 1995 Wewatta St, Denver, CO 80202
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.29/hour + benefits
Act as shift lead in a cannabis retail store—coaching staff, handling inventory, and being manager-on-duty. Great for experienced retail pros (21+) who want leadership in a fast-growing industry.
In-Store Shopper (Drive Up & Go)
Employer: Safeway
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Part-time
Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items organized, and help with pickups. Ideal if you like moving around the store, staying busy, and want flexible hours.
Store Manager – Denver Premium Outlets
Employer: adidas
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90,000–$100,000/year + bonus & benefits
Lead a full adidas store: hiring, coaching, KPIs, and service culture. Strong fit for experienced retail leaders ready to own a high-volume, sports-fashion location.
Retail Service Specialist
Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.29–$23.50/hour
Support the manager with sales, customer service, and shift management. Good step up if you’ve done auto retail and want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits.
Brand Rep
Employer: Altar’d State (Stand Out For Good, Inc.)
Location: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Denver, CO
Type: Part-time
Help guests with styling, sales, and keeping the store beautiful in a mission-driven women’s fashion brand. Great for people who love fashion, giving back, and weekend shifts.
Educator – Cherry Creek
Employer: lululemon
Location: Denver, CO (Cherry Creek)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $20.50–$23.59/hour base + ~$2/hour target bonus
Frontline role focused on guest experience and product education in a premium athletic brand. Comes with strong benefits, discounts, and lots of development opportunities.
Team Leader, Trade
Employer: CB2
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Lead a sales team on the floor, coach associates, and act as Leader on Duty. Perfect if you have at least a year of retail leadership and like modern home design.
Baggage Service Agent (BSO Agent) – Bilingual
Employer: Menzies Aviation
Location: Denver, CO (airport)
Type: Not listed (airport operations role)
Help passengers with baggage issues and handle luggage on the ramp. Bilingual English/Spanish required; good for those who want an active airport job and can work flexible hours.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Extra Space Storage
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, day shift
Pay: From $19.25/hour
Support multiple self-storage locations with sales, customer accounts, and site upkeep. Daytime hours, some Sundays off, and strong benefits make this appealing if you like a steady schedule.
Seasonal Part-Time Retail Associate
Employer: Topo Designs
Location: Denver, CO (Basecamp)
Type: Part-time, seasonal (10–20 hrs/week)
Pay: $20/hour
Work in an outdoor-gear shop helping customers, supporting events, and keeping the floor and stockroom dialed. Great short-term gig if you love gear and can work nights/weekends.
Nutrition and Fitness Enthusiast (Retail)
Employer: My Fit Foods
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $22–$27/hour + monthly bonus (up to $600)
Help customers choose healthy prepared meals, talk fitness goals, and support store operations. Strong fit if you’re into nutrition, want leadership growth, and like a performance-driven culture.
Merchandiser
Employer: CSA Distributing
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$23/hour
Merchandise craft beverages in grocery and key accounts—rotating stock, building displays, and hosting tastings. Good for independent workers comfortable lifting and driving between accounts.
Sales Associate – Optical – Part Time – Bilingual Spanish
Employer: America’s Best (National Vision)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Part-time
Help customers choose glasses and contacts, with every Sunday off. Great for bilingual English/Spanish speakers with at least a year of retail or customer service.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: ThompsonGas
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, onsite
Handle inbound and outbound calls, billing questions, and account updates for a fast-growing propane company. Good for experienced call-center style reps who like problem-solving and bonuses.
Boutique Director, West
Employer: The 1916 Company
Location: Based in Denver, CO (regional role)
Type: Full-time
Senior leader overseeing luxury watch boutiques in Denver, Scottsdale, and Newport Beach. Best for seasoned multi-store leaders with luxury or high-end retail experience and willingness to travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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