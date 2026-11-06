🏘️ Denver Planning & Development Roles With Multiple Openings

Denver’s building boom is still going strong, and planning/development pros are in demand. Here are several solid roles if you like shaping how and where the city grows.

Employer: KW – The Impact Group

KW – The Impact Group Location: Denver, CO (in person)

Salary: $100,000 – $250,000/year (commission-based)

Type: Independent contractor (OTHER)

High-producing real estate team with 4,000+ transactions and $1.5B+ sold. You get a mentor, transaction coordinator, marketing systems, and warm leads so you can focus on buyers and sellers instead of admin.

Employer: Ledcor Technical Services

Location: Denver, CO (20% travel)

Salary: $67,200 – $100,800/year (base pay range listed; a second range of $67,200 – $92,400 is also noted)

(base pay range listed; a second range of is also noted) Type: Full-time

Telecom-focused role handling site acquisition, leasing, zoning, and permitting for network routes. Good fit if you know land use and like negotiating with landowners, reviewing leases, and coordinating with engineers and surveyors.

Employer: City and County of Denver – Denver International Airport

Location: DEN Gateway Office, Denver, CO (hybrid, ~3 days/week on-site)

Salary: $101,050 – $166,733/year (target pay $101,050 – $142,000/year )

(target pay ) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Application deadline: November 13, 2026, 11:59 p.m. MST

Lead strategic planning and commercial development on one of the largest airport land portfolios in the country. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in real estate/land development or planning, strong stakeholder skills, and comfort with entitlements, infrastructure, and public–private partnerships.

Employer: Pulley

Location: Denver, CO (must be located in Colorado)

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 base + equity

Type: Full-time

Support AI-powered permitting for big brands and commercial rollouts. Great if you have 3+ years in architecture, know construction documents and building permits, and want to focus on research, submittals, and working closely with city staff.

Employer: City and County of Denver – Dept. of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI)

Location: Denver, CO – Wastewater Management Building & field (5 days/week on-site)

Salary: $63,679 – $105,070/year (target $63,679 – $84,375/year )

(target ) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Application deadline: November 15, 2026, 11:59 p.m.

Inspect private-development wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across Denver. You’ll review plans, visit 6–8 sites daily, coordinate testing, use tools like drones and mobile inspection platforms, and mentor junior inspectors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.