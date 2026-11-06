🏭 Denver Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $30–$300K+ Openings

Denver’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in food, beverage, aerospace, and quality roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Dawn Foods Global

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 pm–10:30 pm

Pay: $24.20/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential

Help keep bakery ingredients and products on spec in a hands-on plant role. Strong fit if you like lab work, audits, and food safety, and want health insurance from Day 1, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: BAND-IT IDEX

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $97,000 – $145,400/year + potential bonus

Lead big engineering projects, new equipment, and process improvements in a climate‑controlled environment. Great for a Mechanical Engineer with 7+ years in manufacturing/automation and strong SolidWorks skills who wants to drive safety, cost reduction, and new product launches.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Front Range, CO (on-site, various project sites)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Colorado Pay Range: $27 – $45/hour

Field-focused QA/QC role on electrical projects, doing inspections, testing, and documentation outdoors and in industrial settings. Good match if you have 1–3 years electrical QA/QC, know electrical codes, and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and training.

Employer: Ladders (recruiting for aerospace & defense client)

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $300,000 – $350,000/year

Executive role owning production and manufacturing test operations, scaling from development to high‑rate manufacturing. Ideal for leaders with 15+ years in complex manufacturing, aerospace or electromechanical experience, and a track record in lean, vertical integration, and test automation.

Employer: JBS USA

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Journeyman rate $34.11/hour (non‑journeyman at 70–95% of that, based on experience)

Keep production equipment running in a cold‑room meat processing environment—repairing, inspecting, and logging maintenance. Comes with Local 1 IUOE membership, medical, dental, vision, pension, paid sick leave, and vacation.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Lead quality and food safety for a milk production facility—overseeing audits, regulatory compliance, supplier quality, and staff training. Best for someone with 3+ years leadership in production, Lean experience, and ideally a Food Science/Bio/Chem degree and HACCP/PCQI background.

Employer: CC Brands, LLC

Location: Denver, CO (in person)

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week, flexible within 6:00 am–6:00 pm

Pay: $23 – $26/hour

Hands-on supervisor role in a small, close‑knit, regulated food/cannabis production setting. You’ll schedule work, lead the team, manage compliance and inventory, and jump on the line when needed, with health insurance, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.25/hour

Day‑shift quality role (6:00 am–6:00 pm, days vary) testing drinks and packaging for brands like Pepsi and Gatorade. Good fit if you’re 18+, can handle 10–12 hour shifts with lifting 20–45 lbs, and want strong training, benefits, and a fast‑paced plant environment.

Employer: It Resource Hunter

Location: Denver, CO (80% local / 20% travel)

Type: Full-time, 40–50 hours/week, 40 hours guaranteed

Pay: $40 – $50/hour

Industrial radiography role doing RT inspections with gamma equipment under AWS/ASME codes. Great for certified NDT Level II RT techs with State or IRRSP card, strong film radiography experience, and comfort with physical work around industrial machinery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.