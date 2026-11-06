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🏭 Denver Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple $30–$300K+ Openings
Denver’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—especially in food, beverage, aerospace, and quality roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Quality Assurance Tech I – Afternoon Shift
Employer: Dawn Foods Global
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 2:00 pm–10:30 pm
Pay: $24.20/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential
Help keep bakery ingredients and products on spec in a hands-on plant role. Strong fit if you like lab work, audits, and food safety, and want health insurance from Day 1, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.
Senior Manufacturing Engineer
Employer: BAND-IT IDEX
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $97,000 – $145,400/year + potential bonus
Lead big engineering projects, new equipment, and process improvements in a climate‑controlled environment. Great for a Mechanical Engineer with 7+ years in manufacturing/automation and strong SolidWorks skills who wants to drive safety, cost reduction, and new product launches.
QA/QC Technician – Electrical
Employer: Loenbro, LLC
Location: Front Range, CO (on-site, various project sites)
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Colorado Pay Range: $27 – $45/hour
Field-focused QA/QC role on electrical projects, doing inspections, testing, and documentation outdoors and in industrial settings. Good match if you have 1–3 years electrical QA/QC, know electrical codes, and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and training.
Vice President, Production – Aerospace & Defense
Employer: Ladders (recruiting for aerospace & defense client)
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $300,000 – $350,000/year
Executive role owning production and manufacturing test operations, scaling from development to high‑rate manufacturing. Ideal for leaders with 15+ years in complex manufacturing, aerospace or electromechanical experience, and a track record in lean, vertical integration, and test automation.
Plant Mechanic – Case Ready
Employer: JBS USA
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: Journeyman rate $34.11/hour (non‑journeyman at 70–95% of that, based on experience)
Keep production equipment running in a cold‑room meat processing environment—repairing, inspecting, and logging maintenance. Comes with Local 1 IUOE membership, medical, dental, vision, pension, paid sick leave, and vacation.
Quality Assurance Manager – Milk
Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Lead quality and food safety for a milk production facility—overseeing audits, regulatory compliance, supplier quality, and staff training. Best for someone with 3+ years leadership in production, Lean experience, and ideally a Food Science/Bio/Chem degree and HACCP/PCQI background.
Production & Packaging Supervisor
Employer: CC Brands, LLC
Location: Denver, CO (in person)
Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week, flexible within 6:00 am–6:00 pm
Pay: $23 – $26/hour
Hands-on supervisor role in a small, close‑knit, regulated food/cannabis production setting. You’ll schedule work, lead the team, manage compliance and inventory, and jump on the line when needed, with health insurance, PTO, and growth opportunities.
Technician – Quality Control (Beverages)
Employer: PepsiCo
Location: Denver, CO
Type: Full-time
Pay: $30.25/hour
Day‑shift quality role (6:00 am–6:00 pm, days vary) testing drinks and packaging for brands like Pepsi and Gatorade. Good fit if you’re 18+, can handle 10–12 hour shifts with lifting 20–45 lbs, and want strong training, benefits, and a fast‑paced plant environment.
NDT Level II Radiographer (RT)
Employer: It Resource Hunter
Location: Denver, CO (80% local / 20% travel)
Type: Full-time, 40–50 hours/week, 40 hours guaranteed
Pay: $40 – $50/hour
Industrial radiography role doing RT inspections with gamma equipment under AWS/ASME codes. Great for certified NDT Level II RT techs with State or IRRSP card, strong film radiography experience, and comfort with physical work around industrial machinery.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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