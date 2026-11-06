🐱 Playful, Gentle & Shy Kittens Ready for Adoption in Denver

Four sweet kittens in Denver, CO are hoping to find their forever homes. All are young, social babies who just need loving families to help them grow up safe and happy.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: RezDawg Rescue

Phone: (720) 515-3679

Personality:

Zodiak is a friendly, playful kitten who may be a little shy at first. Once he feels safe, his fun, curious side comes out and he loves to play and explore.

Good with:

Dogs: Yes

Yes Cats: Yes

Yes Young children: Yes

He’ll do best with a family who can give him patience, love, and a safe place to settle in so he can blossom into your new best friend.

👉 Meet Zodiak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 3 months)

(about 3 months) Gender: Male

Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: RezDawg Rescue

Phone: (720) 515-3679

Personality:

Jeff is an adorable little sweetheart. He’s friendly and playful, but may need a bit of time to come out of his shell. Once he’s comfortable, his sweet personality really shines. He enjoys playtime, exploring, and hanging out with furry friends.

Good with:

Dogs: Yes

Yes Cats: Yes

Yes Young children: Yes

With patience and lots of love, Jeff is sure to become a loyal and loving companion.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: RezDawg Rescue

Phone: (720) 515-3679

Personality:

Aileen is a sweet, gentle little cutie. She can be a bit reserved at first, but once she settles in, her playful and affectionate side comes out. She likes chasing toys, exploring, and spending time with her furry friends.

Good with:

Dogs: Yes

Yes Cats: Yes

Yes Young children: Yes

Give Aileen a little time to settle, and you’ll have a wonderful new companion who could be the missing piece to your family.

👉 Meet Aileen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Not specified

Not specified Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: RezDawg Rescue

Phone: (720) 515-3679

Personality:

Lizzie is an adorable little work in progress. She’s the shyest of the bunch and can be unsure of new people and places. She may hiss at first, but it’s just because she’s scared and still learning that humans can be trusted. With patience, a gentle approach, and lots of love, she is slowly learning to feel safe.

She enjoys having her siblings around and will need a calm, understanding home willing to give her time to build confidence.

👉 Meet Lizzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Denver area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet babies from RezDawg Rescue. Call (720) 515-3679 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.