🎁 Free Items Available Near Denver — Don’t Miss Out

Denver neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from clothing and baby gear to everyday bags. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: DonJoy knee brace

Condition: Adjustable brace for support and recovery (no extra condition details given)

Location: East Colfax, Denver, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

This adjustable DonJoy knee brace can help with knee support during recovery or light activity. Good option if you’re dealing with knee issues and want some extra stability.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 20 Walmart paper bags with handles

Condition: Not specified

Location: Northglenn, Northglenn, CO, near Lakeside off 38th and Depew

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away a set of paper shopping bags with handles. Great for organizing, recycling, or packing small items. Must pick up; they’re completely free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Women’s grey zip-up sweater, Jones New York

Size: 16

Material: Exterior wool and nylon, lining acetate

Condition: Like new, recently dry cleaned, on hanger with plastic cover

Location: Sherrelwood, Denver, CO, porch pickup near the Anythink Perl Mack Library

Source: nextdoor.com

A classic grey sweater in like-new shape, freshly dry cleaned and ready to wear. Zip-up style makes it easy to layer for work or casual outings.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spectra breast pump flanges

Three sets of size 21

One set of size 24

Included: Flanges and duck bill valves only

Location: Fort Logan, Denver, CO (pickup in southwest Denver)

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for Spectra pump users who need extra or different-sized flanges and duck bill valves. No other pump parts are included, so be sure you already have the rest of your setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pink leather crossbody bag with buckle detail

Condition: Not specified

Location: Edgewater, CO (Edgewater Colorado)

Source: nextdoor.com

A stylish pink leather crossbody that’s great for everyday use or a pop of color with your outfit. Features a buckle detail for a bit of extra style.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.