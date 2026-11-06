Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Denver

🎁 Free Items Available Near Denver — Don’t Miss Out

8 days ago

Denver neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from clothing and baby gear to everyday bags. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

DonJoy Knee Brace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8IZ9_1GoM6zEg00

Item: DonJoy knee brace
Condition: Adjustable brace for support and recovery (no extra condition details given)
Location: East Colfax, Denver, CO
Source: nextdoor.com

This adjustable DonJoy knee brace can help with knee support during recovery or light activity. Good option if you’re dealing with knee issues and want some extra stability.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free Walmart Paper Bags Near Lakeside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZEKU_1GoM6zEg00

Item: About 20 Walmart paper bags with handles
Condition: Not specified
Location: Northglenn, Northglenn, CO, near Lakeside off 38th and Depew
Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away a set of paper shopping bags with handles. Great for organizing, recycling, or packing small items. Must pick up; they’re completely free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Women’s Grey Zip-Up Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxeSH_1GoM6zEg00

Item: Women’s grey zip-up sweater, Jones New York
Size: 16
Material: Exterior wool and nylon, lining acetate
Condition: Like new, recently dry cleaned, on hanger with plastic cover
Location: Sherrelwood, Denver, CO, porch pickup near the Anythink Perl Mack Library
Source: nextdoor.com

A classic grey sweater in like-new shape, freshly dry cleaned and ready to wear. Zip-up style makes it easy to layer for work or casual outings.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Spectra Flanges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KImtJ_1GoM6zEg00

Item: Spectra breast pump flanges

  • Three sets of size 21
  • One set of size 24
    Included: Flanges and duck bill valves only
    Location: Fort Logan, Denver, CO (pickup in southwest Denver)
    Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for Spectra pump users who need extra or different-sized flanges and duck bill valves. No other pump parts are included, so be sure you already have the rest of your setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Pink Leather Crossbody Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dkb6N_1GoM6zEg00

Item: Pink leather crossbody bag with buckle detail
Condition: Not specified
Location: Edgewater, CO (Edgewater Colorado)
Source: nextdoor.com

A stylish pink leather crossbody that’s great for everyday use or a pop of color with your outfit. Features a buckle detail for a bit of extra style.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free deals like these tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
2

Comments