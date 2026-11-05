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Denver

📢 Apply by Nov 30 to serve on Denver’s Board of Ethics

7 days ago
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📢 Apply for an Open Seat on Denver’s Board of Ethics

The Denver Board of Ethics Nominating Committee is looking for qualified people to fill a vacancy on the five-member Denver Board of Ethics.

The Board is an independent body that:

  • Gives advisory opinions
  • Decides complaints under the Denver Code of Ethics
  • Works to ensure city officers, officials, and employees follow high ethical standards so the public can trust their actions

If you’re interested in serving:

  • Send a cover letter and resume
  • Email to DenverBoardofEthics@denvergov.org
  • Deadline: close of business on November 30, 2026

You can learn more about the Board’s work on the Denver Board of Ethics website.

More Info: Apply to Serve on the Denver Board of Ethics - Cit...

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