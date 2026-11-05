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Denver
📢 Apply by Nov 30 to serve on Denver’s Board of Ethics
7 days ago
📢 Apply for an Open Seat on Denver’s Board of Ethics
The Denver Board of Ethics Nominating Committee is looking for qualified people to fill a vacancy on the five-member Denver Board of Ethics.
The Board is an independent body that:
- Gives advisory opinions
- Decides complaints under the Denver Code of Ethics
- Works to ensure city officers, officials, and employees follow high ethical standards so the public can trust their actions
If you’re interested in serving:
- Send a cover letter and resume
- Email to DenverBoardofEthics@denvergov.org
- Deadline: close of business on November 30, 2026
You can learn more about the Board’s work on the Denver Board of Ethics website.
More Info: Apply to Serve on the Denver Board of Ethics - Cit...
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