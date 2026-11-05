📢 Apply by Nov 30 to serve on Denver’s Board of Ethics

📢 Apply for an Open Seat on Denver’s Board of Ethics

The Denver Board of Ethics Nominating Committee is looking for qualified people to fill a vacancy on the five-member Denver Board of Ethics.

The Board is an independent body that:

Gives advisory opinions

Decides complaints under the Denver Code of Ethics

under the Works to ensure city officers, officials, and employees follow high ethical standards so the public can trust their actions

If you’re interested in serving:

Send a cover letter and resume

Email to DenverBoardofEthics@denvergov.org

Deadline: close of business on November 30, 2026

You can learn more about the Board’s work on the Denver Board of Ethics website.