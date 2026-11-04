🏭 Denver Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $180K+

Denver’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from hands-on PCB work to high-level quality and operations leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal Location: Denver, CO (open to all U.S. locations, heavy travel)

(open to all U.S. locations, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $170,000/year + discretionary bonus

Consulting role focused on improving manufacturing and distribution operations for private equity–backed companies. Expect up to 80% travel, deep work in lean, supply chain, and plant optimization, plus strong growth and training opportunities.

Employer: DISH TV / EchoStar

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $127,050 – $181,500/year

Lead quality management across multiple manufacturing and distribution sites and own ISO 9001:2015 certification. You’ll manage quality teams, present metrics to C‑level leaders, and use data and AI tools to cut risk and improve processes.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,210 – $63,558/year + potential bonus

Hands-on role inspecting printed circuit boards (PCBs) using magnification and backlight, doing minor rework, and logging final counts. Good fit if you have PCB inspection experience, strong attention to detail, and want steady manufacturing work with full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.