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🎨 Denver Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles, Some Over $190K
Denver’s creative scene is buzzing right now — from outdoor brands to AI audio and local newsletters, there’s a nice mix of remote and in‑town roles.
Here are several standout Arts, Design & Media openings in and around Denver, CO you can skim and apply to fast.
French – Generalist Voice Actor (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote (listed for Denver, CO)
- Type: Contract, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about recording and reviewing French audio to help train next‑gen AI voices. Fully remote, super flexible hours, and no AI background needed — just near‑native French, prior voice work, and pro‑level recording gear.
Voice Actor – German Speakers (AI Training)
- Employer: Alignerr
- Location: Remote (listed for Denver, CO)
- Type: Contract, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
If you’re fluent in German and have voice‑over or narration experience, this lets you work from anywhere while shaping how AI “speaks” German. You’ll record scripts, rate AI audio, and give feedback — all on your own schedule, with no voice cloning involved.
Staff Product Designer, Console Experience
- Employer: DigitalOcean
- Location: Remote (Denver, CO eligible)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $192,800 – $241,000
Own the full design of DigitalOcean’s cloud console — navigation, patterns, and design system used by many product teams. Ideal if you’re a staff‑level product designer who loves systems thinking, design systems, and setting the UX bar across a complex product.
City Cast Denver, “Keep It Local” Newsletter Writer
- Employer: City Cast
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Contract (about 5 hours/week)
- Salary: From $40/hour
- Deadline to apply: November 20, 2026
Write a weekly newsletter that helps Denverites discover the best local shops and small businesses. Great fit if you know the city’s indie scene, love service journalism, and enjoy pitching, reporting, and writing with a strong, fun voice.
Audience Editor
- Employer: Earthjustice
- Location: Hybrid in Denver, CO (or other listed cities) or remote in continental U.S.
- Type: Full‑time (37.5 hrs/week)
- Salary (Denver): $96,800 – $107,500
Lead audience‑focused editing for a major environmental nonprofit, supervising two writers and shaping content across email, social, SMS, and web. Best for someone with 7+ years in fast‑paced writing/editing, strong analytics chops, and a passion for climate and justice.
Designer – Women’s Outerwear
- Employer: The North Face
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $82,080 – $102,600
Design women’s performance and lifestyle outerwear for snow, climb, and trail, plus everyday pieces inspired by those worlds. You’ll support seasonal concepts, tech packs, and product creation — ideal if you have 4+ years in women’s performance apparel and love gear that actually works outside.
Principal Designer – Apparel
- Employer: YETI
- Location: Denver, CO
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $136,400 – $170,500
Senior‑level role leading design vision for YETI apparel, with a focus on women’s performance gear. You’ll own seasonal strategy, fit, fabric, and construction across categories and work closely with leadership and global partners — perfect for someone with 10+ years in performance/branded apparel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway — it can help you spot what local employers are looking for and tune up your portfolio or reel.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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