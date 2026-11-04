🎨 Denver Arts & Media: Multiple Creative Roles, Some Over $190K

Denver’s creative scene is buzzing right now — from outdoor brands to AI audio and local newsletters, there’s a nice mix of remote and in‑town roles.

Here are several standout Arts, Design & Media openings in and around Denver, CO you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote (listed for Denver, CO)

Remote (listed for Denver, CO) Type: Contract, hourly

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about recording and reviewing French audio to help train next‑gen AI voices. Fully remote, super flexible hours, and no AI background needed — just near‑native French, prior voice work, and pro‑level recording gear.

Employer: Alignerr

Alignerr Location: Remote (listed for Denver, CO)

Remote (listed for Denver, CO) Type: Contract, hourly

Salary: Not listed

If you’re fluent in German and have voice‑over or narration experience, this lets you work from anywhere while shaping how AI “speaks” German. You’ll record scripts, rate AI audio, and give feedback — all on your own schedule, with no voice cloning involved.

Employer: DigitalOcean

Location: Remote (Denver, CO eligible)

Remote (Denver, CO eligible) Type: Full‑time

Salary: $192,800 – $241,000

Own the full design of DigitalOcean’s cloud console — navigation, patterns, and design system used by many product teams. Ideal if you’re a staff‑level product designer who loves systems thinking, design systems, and setting the UX bar across a complex product.

Employer: City Cast

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Contract (about 5 hours/week)

Salary: From $40/hour

Deadline to apply: November 20, 2026

Write a weekly newsletter that helps Denverites discover the best local shops and small businesses. Great fit if you know the city’s indie scene, love service journalism, and enjoy pitching, reporting, and writing with a strong, fun voice.

Employer: Earthjustice

Location: Hybrid in Denver, CO (or other listed cities) or remote in continental U.S.

Hybrid in (or other listed cities) or remote in continental U.S. Type: Full‑time (37.5 hrs/week)

Salary (Denver): $96,800 – $107,500

Lead audience‑focused editing for a major environmental nonprofit, supervising two writers and shaping content across email, social, SMS, and web. Best for someone with 7+ years in fast‑paced writing/editing, strong analytics chops, and a passion for climate and justice.

Employer: The North Face

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $82,080 – $102,600

Design women’s performance and lifestyle outerwear for snow, climb, and trail, plus everyday pieces inspired by those worlds. You’ll support seasonal concepts, tech packs, and product creation — ideal if you have 4+ years in women’s performance apparel and love gear that actually works outside.

Employer: YETI

Location: Denver, CO

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $136,400 – $170,500

Senior‑level role leading design vision for YETI apparel, with a focus on women’s performance gear. You’ll own seasonal strategy, fit, fabric, and construction across categories and work closely with leadership and global partners — perfect for someone with 10+ years in performance/branded apparel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway — it can help you spot what local employers are looking for and tune up your portfolio or reel.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.