Denton’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 2640 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $12.00 per hour

Front-line role helping customers, keeping the sales floor neat, and backing up the register. Full-time hours with benefits, paid time off, holidays, 401(k), and employee discount for one of the largest off-price retailers.

Alternate listing: Same role via Indeed

Employer: Albertsons

Albertsons Location: Denton, TX

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Overnight and varied shifts stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clear. Good fit if you like physical work, a fast pace, weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/retirement benefits if eligible.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Denton retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.