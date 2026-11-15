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🎁 Free Items Up for Grabs Around Denton Right Now
Here are some free deals and low-cost finds your neighbors in and around Denton are offering. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
Estate Sale – Pet Supplies & More in Corinth
Item type: Estate sale with pet supplies and other items priced very cheap (not fully free, but close to it).
- Location: Cypress Point Estates, near 1706 Sunflower Dr, Corinth, TX 76210
- Hours: 8 AM – 4 PM
- Condition: Mixed estate items, priced low to sell quickly
- Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re looking for budget pet gear or household items, this sale may have some near-free bargains.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Twin Trundle Metal Bed Frame with Springs
Item: Twin trundle metal bed frame with integrated springs
- Location: Cooper Crossing, Denton, TX
- Condition: Sturdy metal frame; no hardware or mattresses included
- Details: Trundle style, good for saving space or guest beds
- Contact: PM the poster on Nextdoor if interested
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Adjustable Office Chairs
Item: Adjustable office chairs (take one or both)
- Location: Cooper Crossing, Denton, TX
- Condition: Comfortable chairs with adjustable height and swivel base
- Details: Great for a home office or study area
- Contact: PM the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Diono Booster Seat
Item: Purple Diono booster seat with safety strap
- Location: Near Ft Worth Dr, Denton, TX
- Condition: Not specified; appears used
- Details: Includes a safety strap; good for kids who are ready for a booster
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bottle Grass Drying Rack & Pet Bowl
Item: Bottle grass drying rack and pet bowl
- Location: Denton, TX
- Condition: Used – Good
- Details: Bottle grass is handy for drying baby bottles; pet bowl is listed under pet feeding supplies
- Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Freebies and near-free deals in Denton tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.