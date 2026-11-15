Here are some free deals and low-cost finds your neighbors in and around Denton are offering. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item type: Estate sale with pet supplies and other items priced very cheap (not fully free, but close to it).

Location: Cypress Point Estates, near 1706 Sunflower Dr, Corinth, TX 76210

Cypress Point Estates, near Hours: 8 AM – 4 PM

8 AM – 4 PM Condition: Mixed estate items, priced low to sell quickly

Mixed estate items, priced low to sell quickly Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re looking for budget pet gear or household items, this sale may have some near-free bargains.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Twin trundle metal bed frame with integrated springs

Location: Cooper Crossing, Denton, TX

Condition: Sturdy metal frame; no hardware or mattresses included

Sturdy metal frame; Details: Trundle style, good for saving space or guest beds

Trundle style, good for saving space or guest beds Contact: PM the poster on Nextdoor if interested

PM the poster on Nextdoor if interested Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Adjustable office chairs (take one or both)

Location: Cooper Crossing, Denton, TX

Condition: Comfortable chairs with adjustable height and swivel base

Comfortable chairs with and Details: Great for a home office or study area

Great for a home office or study area Contact: PM the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup

PM the poster on Nextdoor to arrange pickup Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Purple Diono booster seat with safety strap

Location: Near Ft Worth Dr, Denton, TX

Near Condition: Not specified; appears used

Not specified; appears used Details: Includes a safety strap ; good for kids who are ready for a booster

Includes a ; good for kids who are ready for a booster Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bottle grass drying rack and pet bowl

Location: Denton, TX

Condition: Used – Good

Used – Details: Bottle grass is handy for drying baby bottles; pet bowl is listed under pet feeding supplies

Bottle grass is handy for drying baby bottles; pet bowl is listed under pet feeding supplies Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Freebies and near-free deals in Denton tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.