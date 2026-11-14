Denton’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: H‑E‑B

H‑E‑B Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the fresh food areas stocked, clean, and safe while you help customers with questions and special orders. Good fit if you like a fast pace, working with food, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: First National Bank Texas

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle cash, open accounts, and suggest banking services in a busy branch setting. Great if you have cash-handling experience, enjoy sales goals, and want a long‑term path in banking.

Employer: H&M

Location: Golden Triangle Mall, Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.22 – $22.39 per hour (base)

Lead a department, support your team, and keep the floor looking sharp while driving sales and customer service. Ideal if you love fashion, like coaching others, and want solid benefits plus an employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and details you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.