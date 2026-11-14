Denton’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in housing and auto. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: First Step Homes

First Step Homes Location: Denton, TX (in-person, onsite)

(in-person, onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30,000/year + commission & incentives

Help people find the right manufactured home while earning base pay plus commission. Great fit if you’re bilingual (Spanish/English), love touring properties, following up on leads, and working toward clear sales goals.

Employer: CLS Living

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Leasing role in a student-focused community with a big emphasis on resident experience and marketing. Offers strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, relocation help) and chances to grow while you handle tours, renewals, events, and social/online presence.

Employer: Tom Clark Auto Park

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Family-owned auto dealership role focused on internet and phone leads, setting test-drive appointments, and helping customers with vehicle info. Good for someone with strong people skills who wants a fast-paced, growth-minded sales environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.