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Denton County
Veterans honored at Denton Square ceremony
8 days ago
On Veterans Day in downtown Denton, neighbors and community leaders gathered at the Square for a Veterans Day ceremony honoring those who served, including veterans who live in Denton County. Meals on Wheels Denton County thanked local veterans and noted its ongoing work serving veterans in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Meals on Wheels Denton County
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