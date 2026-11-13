City of Denton Solid Waste & Recycling will host a Texas Recycles Day drop-off event on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.–noon at the Athletic Field Parking Lot, 1007 Fulton St., Denton, TX 76201. Residents can bring accepted items to be recycled and given a second life.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Denton Solid Waste & Recycling