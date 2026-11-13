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Denton
Texas Recycles Day event in Denton Nov. 14
8 days ago
City of Denton Solid Waste & Recycling will host a Texas Recycles Day drop-off event on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.–noon at the Athletic Field Parking Lot, 1007 Fulton St., Denton, TX 76201. Residents can bring accepted items to be recycled and given a second life.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Denton Solid Waste & Recycling
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