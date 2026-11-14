🚧 Long-term detour on DP 141 bus route in Denton

Starting Saturday, November 14, 2026, the Discovery Park (DP 141) bus will run on a long-term detour because of one-way traffic changes on Bonnie Brae Street. There is no estimated end date yet.

These DP 141 stops are closed:

NB Bonnie Brae @ University

NB Bonnie Brae @ Windsor

NB Bonnie Brae @ Conquest (nearside)

Elm @ Brentwood

Riders may see delays along this route.

To plan your trip and track your bus, DCTA strongly recommends using the Transit app.

Need help? Call the DCTA Customer Experience team at 940-243-0077 for questions or trip planning support.