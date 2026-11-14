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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Denton and Corinth
Denton neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from plants to appliances. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or garden.
Free plant cuttings
Item: Pothos and spider plant cuttings
Condition: Rooted in water, ready to pot
Location: N Bell / Mingo, Denton, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor is offering pothos and spider plant babies, already rooted in water so you can pot them right away. This is a nice starter if you’re building up your indoor jungle. It’s porch pickup, and you’ll need to bring your own jar or container to carry them home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Item: Used side-by-side refrigerator
Condition: Used, needs cleaning, still works
Location: Corinth E & Shady Shores, Corinth, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a free side-by-side fridge that the owner says still works but needs a good cleaning. They mention it’s perfect for a garage or man cave and that you must pick up before Thanksgiving. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup and moving help.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kid's Gardening Gloves
Item: Four pairs of kid’s gardening gloves
Condition: Perfectly usable, kids have outgrown them
Location: Headlee Blk, Denton, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is giving away four pairs of children’s gardening gloves. Their grandkids have outgrown them, but they say the gloves are still in good shape and usable. Great for little helpers who like to dig in the dirt or help in the yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Denton and nearby Corinth tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.