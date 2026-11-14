Denton neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from plants to appliances. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or garden.

Item: Pothos and spider plant cuttings

Condition: Rooted in water, ready to pot

Location: N Bell / Mingo, Denton, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is offering pothos and spider plant babies, already rooted in water so you can pot them right away. This is a nice starter if you’re building up your indoor jungle. It’s porch pickup, and you’ll need to bring your own jar or container to carry them home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Used side-by-side refrigerator

Condition: Used, needs cleaning, still works

Location: Corinth E & Shady Shores, Corinth, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a free side-by-side fridge that the owner says still works but needs a good cleaning. They mention it’s perfect for a garage or man cave and that you must pick up before Thanksgiving. You’ll need to arrange your own pickup and moving help.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Four pairs of kid’s gardening gloves

Condition: Perfectly usable, kids have outgrown them

Location: Headlee Blk, Denton, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away four pairs of children’s gardening gloves. Their grandkids have outgrown them, but they say the gloves are still in good shape and usable. Great for little helpers who like to dig in the dirt or help in the yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Denton and nearby Corinth tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.