📢 22 Denton ISD seniors sign to play college sports

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Denton ISD celebrated 22 high school seniors who signed National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college for the 2026–2027 school year.

Student-athletes from Braswell, Denton, Guyer, and Ryan High Schools were honored at ceremonies on their own campuses as they committed to schools including Henderson State, Louisiana Tech, Tarleton State, Prairie View A&M, Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, University of Mississippi, UT Arlington, and several others, in sports such as basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, cross country, baseball, and beach volleyball.

Denton ISD’s Director of Athletics, Conroy Hines, praised the students’ hard work in the classroom and in competition and thanked the coaches who helped prepare them for the next level.

The district invites the Denton ISD community to join in celebrating these seniors as they move on to compete and study at colleges across the country.