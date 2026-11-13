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🚚 Denton, TX Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Hourly Openings
Denton’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hourly roles for folks who like hands-on work and keeping products moving. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to earn and grow.
Hourly On-Site Materials Planner – Commercial Trucks
- Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc (Custom Vehicle Solutions)
- Location: Denton, TX
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $22.00 – $27.00/hour
Plan and manage parts and materials for commercial truck builds so production never stops. This is a good fit if you have 7+ years in manufacturing, know ERP systems, and want strong benefits like healthcare, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase program.
RDC/LDC Distribution Associate II – RES
- Employer: Lennox
- Location: Denton, TX
- Type: Listed as Internship, hourly non-exempt
- Pay: $22.38 – $25.91/hour
Handle shipping and receiving, verify and pack orders, and route materials in a climate-control products company with 130+ years in business. Comes with overtime eligibility, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off and holidays (subject to eligibility).
(USA) Freight Flow Associate
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 2850 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201
- Type: Likely full-time or part-time hourly (not clearly stated)
- Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hour plus possible shift premiums
Move freight, stock shelves, and help members while operating forklifts and pallet jacks. This role offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to company-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hourly logistics roles in Denton tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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