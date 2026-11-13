Denton’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hourly roles for folks who like hands-on work and keeping products moving. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to earn and grow.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc (Custom Vehicle Solutions)

Rush Enterprises, Inc (Custom Vehicle Solutions) Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $22.00 – $27.00/hour

Plan and manage parts and materials for commercial truck builds so production never stops. This is a good fit if you have 7+ years in manufacturing, know ERP systems, and want strong benefits like healthcare, 401(k) with match, and an employee stock purchase program.

Employer: Lennox

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Listed as Internship , hourly non-exempt

Listed as , hourly non-exempt Pay: $22.38 – $25.91/hour

Handle shipping and receiving, verify and pack orders, and route materials in a climate-control products company with 130+ years in business. Comes with overtime eligibility, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off and holidays (subject to eligibility).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 2850 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76201

Type: Likely full-time or part-time hourly (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: $19.00 – $27.00/hour plus possible shift premiums

Move freight, stock shelves, and help members while operating forklifts and pallet jacks. This role offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to company-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good hourly logistics roles in Denton tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.