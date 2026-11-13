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Denton
🏥 Denton TX Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Entry & Mid-Level Roles
7 days ago
Denton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for students, new grads, and experienced caregivers. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Medical Assistant – WellMed at Denton South
- Employer: Optum / WellMed
- Location: Denton, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus for external candidates
- Highlights: 18 days of PTO, closed on major holidays, MA certification fee reimbursement, 401(k) match. Hands-on clinical role: rooming patients, vitals, EKGs, blood draws, wound care, and more under provider supervision.
New Grad RN Residency (Jan–Mar 2027 Start Dates)
- Employer: Medical City Healthcare
- Location: Denton, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (paid residency)
- Highlights: Year-long HCA Healthcare RN Residency Program with preceptors, monthly education, simulations, and mentoring. Open to new RNs (less than 6 months’ experience) in Med Surg, Rehab, Progressive Care, and Stepdown.
Experienced Caregivers Needed
- Employer: BrightStar Care
- Location: Denton, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14 – $16/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:45–5:15 p.m.
- Highlights: Short, steady afternoon shifts helping clients with personal care, errands, and mobility. Flexible, supportive environment with performance bonuses, referral bonuses, and growth into CNA/HHA-style roles.
Nurse Extern – Float Pool, PT Days
- Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Denton
- Location: Denton, TX
- Type: Part-time, Days (7a–7p, 2 shifts/week, ~24 hrs)
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: For junior/senior nursing students who’ve completed fundamentals. Fast-paced float pool with self-scheduling, strong learning environment, and full benefits (401k, PTO, medical, tuition reimbursement, student loan help).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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