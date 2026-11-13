Denton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for students, new grads, and experienced caregivers. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Optum / WellMed

Optum / Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus for external candidates

+ for external candidates Highlights: 18 days of PTO, closed on major holidays, MA certification fee reimbursement, 401(k) match. Hands-on clinical role: rooming patients, vitals, EKGs, blood draws, wound care, and more under provider supervision.

Employer: Medical City Healthcare

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (paid residency)

Not listed (paid residency) Highlights: Year-long HCA Healthcare RN Residency Program with preceptors, monthly education, simulations, and mentoring. Open to new RNs (less than 6 months’ experience) in Med Surg, Rehab, Progressive Care, and Stepdown.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14 – $16/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:45–5:15 p.m.

Highlights: Short, steady afternoon shifts helping clients with personal care, errands, and mobility. Flexible, supportive environment with performance bonuses, referral bonuses, and growth into CNA/HHA-style roles.

Employer: Texas Health Resources – Texas Health Denton

Location: Denton, TX

Type: Part-time, Days (7a–7p, 2 shifts/week, ~24 hrs)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: For junior/senior nursing students who’ve completed fundamentals. Fast-paced float pool with self-scheduling, strong learning environment, and full benefits (401k, PTO, medical, tuition reimbursement, student loan help).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.