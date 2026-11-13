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Denton
📅 Barricade/hostage response training for first responders Nov. 13
3 days ago
📅 First responder barricade/hostage training in Denton
A “First Responder to Barricade/Hostage Situations” training is scheduled for Friday, November 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office Firearm Range in Denton.
This listing appears aimed at first responders and law enforcement personnel who deal with barricade or hostage incidents.
For more details about the course or how to participate, contact:
- Lt. Alatzas – (940) 349-1705 or Ari.Alatzas@dentoncounty.gov
- Sgt. Oliver – (940) 206-5570 or Jeremy.Oliver@dentoncounty.gov
More Info: Calendar • First Responder to Barricade/Hostage Si...
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