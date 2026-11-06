🚧 November closures at Denton golf, tennis & pickleball facilities

🚧 Denton parks facilities closing briefly for maintenance Some Denton Parks and Recreation spots will be closed this month for scheduled work: North Lakes Driving Range Clubhouse Closed Mon, Nov. 9 – Sun, Nov. 29

Expected to reopen Mon, Nov. 30

Driving range stays open during this time. You can still use the ball dispenser with your member card or PIN code. Buying member cards or PINs Before Nov. 9: Buy member cards online or in person at the Driving Range Clubhouse .

Buy member cards or at the . On and after Nov. 9: Buy member cards online and pick them up at North Lakes Recreation Center .

Buy member cards and pick them up at . PIN codes can be bought at North Lakes Recreation Center during regular hours. Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center Closed Thursday, Nov. 19

Expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 20

You can use North Lakes Tennis Center or any other city court while it’s closed.

More Info: Temporary Closures Planned for Denton Parks and Re...