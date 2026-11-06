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Golf
🚧 November closures at Denton golf, tennis & pickleball facilities
8 days ago
🚧 Denton parks facilities closing briefly for maintenance
Some Denton Parks and Recreation spots will be closed this month for scheduled work:
North Lakes Driving Range Clubhouse
- Closed Mon, Nov. 9 – Sun, Nov. 29
- Expected to reopen Mon, Nov. 30
- Driving range stays open during this time. You can still use the ball dispenser with your member card or PIN code.
Buying member cards or PINs
- Before Nov. 9: Buy member cards online or in person at the Driving Range Clubhouse.
- On and after Nov. 9: Buy member cards online and pick them up at North Lakes Recreation Center.
- PIN codes can be bought at North Lakes Recreation Center during regular hours.
Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center
- Closed Thursday, Nov. 19
- Expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 20
- You can use North Lakes Tennis Center or any other city court while it’s closed.
More Info: Temporary Closures Planned for Denton Parks and Re...
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