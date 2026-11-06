Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Golf

🚧 November closures at Denton golf, tennis & pickleball facilities

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxDy6_1GoJlld700

🚧 Denton parks facilities closing briefly for maintenance

Some Denton Parks and Recreation spots will be closed this month for scheduled work:

North Lakes Driving Range Clubhouse

  • Closed Mon, Nov. 9 – Sun, Nov. 29
  • Expected to reopen Mon, Nov. 30
  • Driving range stays open during this time. You can still use the ball dispenser with your member card or PIN code.

Buying member cards or PINs

  • Before Nov. 9: Buy member cards online or in person at the Driving Range Clubhouse.
  • On and after Nov. 9: Buy member cards online and pick them up at North Lakes Recreation Center.
  • PIN codes can be bought at North Lakes Recreation Center during regular hours.

Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center

  • Closed Thursday, Nov. 19
  • Expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 20
  • You can use North Lakes Tennis Center or any other city court while it’s closed.

More Info: Temporary Closures Planned for Denton Parks and Re...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments