🤝 Denton TX Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Denton has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from hands-on work with families and seniors to skill-building with adults with disabilities.

Employer: Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)

Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) Location: Denton, TX (535 S Loop 288, Suite 2001)

(535 S Loop 288, Suite 2001) Type: Full-time , day shift, up to 30% travel

, day shift, up to 30% travel Salary: $5,425–$8,886 per month (paid monthly)

(paid monthly) Closing Date: 11/19/2026

Lead a Family Based Safety Services unit making daily decisions about child safety, family reunification, and service plans. This role is fast-paced and leadership-focused, with strong state benefits (100% paid employee health insurance, retirement, paid leave) and the chance to guide a team that protects vulnerable children.

Employer: SPAN, Inc. (Meals on Wheels)

Location: Denton County, TX

Type: Part-time , 20–25 hours/week, mostly mornings

, 20–25 hours/week, mostly mornings Salary: Not listed

Support Meals on Wheels and senior programs by managing client files, answering calls, doing outreach, and helping with pet-support through the Senior Paws Program. Great fit if you’re organized, people-focused, and want a flexible schedule while making a real difference for older adults.

Employer: Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC)

Location: Denton State Supported Living Center, 3980 State School Rd, Denton, TX

Type: Full-time , day shift, up to 5% travel

, day shift, up to 5% travel Salary: $4,094–$5,921 per month (paid monthly)

Plan and run Skills Acquisition Plans for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them build daily living, social, and vocational skills. This role mixes direct client impact with training staff, and comes with strong state benefits and a clear mission: more independence and better quality of life for residents.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.