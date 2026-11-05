undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Denton and Corinth
There are a few handy free items up for grabs around Denton and Corinth right now. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster quickly before they’re gone.
Clothing storage (North Denton)
Item: Zippered fabric clothing storage "drawer"
Condition: One window has loose stitching; otherwise usable
Size: About 3 feet long
Location: North Denton (288 & 2164), Denton, Texas
Source: trashnothing.com
This is a soft, zippered fabric unit for storing clothes. It was donated at the poster’s work and was headed for the trash, so they’re hoping someone else can use it. Check the photos in the listing to see the style and the stitching issue. The poster asks that you let them know before 11 AM for same-day pickup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
FREE laundry detergent and fabric softener
Item: Laundry detergent and fabric softener
Price: Free, no holds
Location: Lake Sharon Estates II, Corinth, TX (pickup off 2499)
Source: nextdoor.com
Free laundry supplies for quick pickup in Corinth. The poster notes there are no holds, so it’s first come, first served. Pickup is near 2499 in Lake Sharon Estates II.
Aero Air Mattress
Item: Blue Aero air mattress with built-in pump
Condition: Has a slow leak
Location: North Lakes, Denton, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a blue Aero air mattress that includes a built-in pump. The poster notes it does have a slow leak, so it may be best for short-term use or for someone who doesn’t mind trying to patch it.
Free items in Denton and nearby Corinth tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.