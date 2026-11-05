🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Denton and Corinth

There are a few handy free items up for grabs around Denton and Corinth right now. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster quickly before they’re gone.

Item: Zippered fabric clothing storage "drawer"

Condition: One window has loose stitching; otherwise usable

Size: About 3 feet long

Location: North Denton (288 & 2164), Denton, Texas

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a soft, zippered fabric unit for storing clothes. It was donated at the poster’s work and was headed for the trash, so they’re hoping someone else can use it. Check the photos in the listing to see the style and the stitching issue. The poster asks that you let them know before 11 AM for same-day pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Laundry detergent and fabric softener

Price: Free, no holds

Location: Lake Sharon Estates II, Corinth, TX (pickup off 2499)

Source: nextdoor.com

Free laundry supplies for quick pickup in Corinth. The poster notes there are no holds, so it’s first come, first served. Pickup is near 2499 in Lake Sharon Estates II.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Blue Aero air mattress with built-in pump

Condition: Has a slow leak

Location: North Lakes, Denton, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a blue Aero air mattress that includes a built-in pump. The poster notes it does have a slow leak, so it may be best for short-term use or for someone who doesn’t mind trying to patch it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Denton and nearby Corinth tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.