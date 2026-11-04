🚧 Denton Construction: Multiple $110K+ Assistant Super Roles

Denton’s construction scene is booming with high-end multi-family work tied to the greater Dallas market. If you’ve been running the field on ground-up projects, there’s strong money on the table right now.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Denton, TX (project in greater Dallas area)

(project in greater Dallas area) Salary: $110,000 – $125,000 (DOE)

Type: Full-time

This role is for experienced Assistant Superintendents/Superintendents (3+ years) with ground-up multifamily (apartments/condos) under their belt. You’ll help run a high-rise luxury apartment build, coordinating subs, inspections, safety walks, and site logistics while keeping project records tight (RFIs, ASIs, as-builts). Comes with Vacation/PTO, Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k, Bonus, and possible Relocation/Telecommute options. Must already be authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship.

Note: The same job is posted under several LinkedIn links; it’s one main opening, so apply once with the required JobID in your email subject line.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—polish your resume, line up your project list, and apply while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.