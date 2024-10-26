Open in App
    Dueling petitions to recall council member McGee and Mayor Hudspeth now circulating around Denton

    By Christian McPhate Staff Writer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpOV7_0wN2jrJz00
    Buy Now Mayor Gerard Hudspeth talks to an audience in January 2023 during the “Quakertown Speaks” event at the Denton Civic Center. Marco Barrera/For the DRC

    A petition to recall Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has now joined an opposing effort to recall council member Brandon Chase McGee, with the new petition citing Hudspeth’s “persistent failures” and alleged electioneering, its supporters wrote online this week.

    The deadline to sign the petition to recall the mayor is Dec. 6, petitioners wrote on their new Facebook page, “Recall Gerard Hudspeth.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQJXl_0wN2jrJz00
    Buy Now Incumbent Place 5 council member Brandon Chase McGee answers questions during a candidate forum in April at Denton City Hall.  Marco Barrera/For the DRC

    decapolis
    15h ago
    Good. That idiot is as useless as a screen door on a submarine.
    misterMr
    22h ago
    This is based off the conflicts that have been happening between the Council and Hudspeth (particularly McGhee) over Planning and Zoning nominees and practices. The tipping point was when the council refused to nominate Erica Garland. McGhee started the petition against Hudsoeth and Hudspeth started the petition against McGhee.
