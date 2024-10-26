Dueling petitions to recall council member McGee and Mayor Hudspeth now circulating around Denton

Buy Now Mayor Gerard Hudspeth talks to an audience in January 2023 during the “Quakertown Speaks” event at the Denton Civic Center. Marco Barrera/For the DRC

A petition to recall Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth has now joined an opposing effort to recall council member Brandon Chase McGee, with the new petition citing Hudspeth’s “persistent failures” and alleged electioneering, its supporters wrote online this week.

The deadline to sign the petition to recall the mayor is Dec. 6, petitioners wrote on their new Facebook page, “Recall Gerard Hudspeth.”