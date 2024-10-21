Open in App
    Denton driver reports man threatened him with gun twice in road rage incident

    By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer,

    1 days ago
    Denton police are investigating a road rage incident in which one driver threatened another with a gun twice at different intersections, according to a police report.

    At about 7:35 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at the intersection of North Mayhill Road and East McKinney Street.

    DJ Han
    21h ago
    Any description of the other car?
    Trump_All_The_Way downwiththedems
    1d ago
    Had a guy on the 35 toll do that to me one morning on the way to work. Followed him till cops showed and they arrested him and never heard anything else after that day.
