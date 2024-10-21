Check out these 2024 Diwali celebrations across North Texas

Divya Jale from restaurant Ista Indian Cuisine in Flower Mound sprinkles fresh onion on samosa chaat during Southlake's DiwaliFest in 2022. Robert W. Hart/For The Dallas Morning News

This year, the main day of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, will be celebrated Nov. 1.

The five-day holiday typically takes place in October or November. Lamps are often lit — that’s where the “festival of lights” name comes in — that symbolize light overcoming darkness. To learn more about Diwali, sometimes called Deepavali, click here.