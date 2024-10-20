Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denton Record-Chronicle

    North Texas post-game: Highlights from UNT's loss to Memphis, AAC standings, stats and more

    By Brett Vito Staff Writer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwzxx_0wF4klEU00
    North Texas defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea II (15) celebrates during the Mean Green's loss to Memphis on Saturday at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium. Courtesy/UNT athletics

    Subscribe today

    North Texas saw its three-game winning streak end on Saturday night in a thriller.

    American Athletic Conference standings

    Team Conference Overall

    Army 6-0 7-0

    Navy 4-0 6-0

    Tulane 3-0 5-2

    Memphis 2-1 6-1

    North Texas 2-1 5-2

    Charlotte 2-1 3-4

    East Carolina 1-2 3-4

    South Florida 1-2 3-4

    UTSA 1-2 3-4

    Temple 1-2 2-5

    Rice 1-3 2-5

    Florida Atlantic 0-3 2-5

    Tulsa 0-3 2-5

    UAB 0-4 1-6

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GULzV_0wF4klEU00
    North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 445 yards and three touchdowns in UNT's loss to Memphis.  Courtesy/UNT athletics

    Rushing

    Player Attempts Yards TDs

    Shane Porter 46 295 2

    Damashja Harris 22 193 1

    Makenzie McGill II 31 186 5

    Chandler Morris 36 140 3

    Kiefer Sibley 19 107 0

    DT Sheffield 2 82 1

    Juwaun Price 14 64 0

    Zach Evans 9 58 0

    Ikaika Ragsdale 22 58 1

    Drew Mestemaker 4 26 0

    Kyle Koch 1 9 0

    Wyatt Young 1 1 1

    Passing

    Player Comp-Att-Int Yards TDs

    Chandler Morris 186-294-8 2,224 23

    Drew Mestemaker 4-5-0 69 0

    Wyatt Young 1-1-0 31 0

    Receiving

    Player Receptions Yards TDs

    DT Sheffield 42 565 9

    Blair Conwright 18 328 4

    Damon Ward Jr. 16 288 2

    Dalton Carnes 20 268 2

    Wyatt Young 11 251 2

    Oscar Hammond 13 174 1

    Landon Sides 15 143 0

    Miles Coileman 11 142 0

    Nick Rempert 10 124 1

    Jeremiah Aaron 5 97 1

    Shane Porter 6 37 0

    Makenzie McGill II 3 23 0

    Kiefer Sibley 3 16 1

    Juwaun Price 2 14 0

    Ikaika Ragsdale 4 13 0

    Xzavior Kautai 2 11 0

    Zach Evans 4 10 0

    Barron Tipton 1 8 0

    Damashja Harris 4 7 0

    Kyle Koch 1 5 0

    Tackles

    Player Solo Assisted Total

    Jayden Hill 30 15 45

    Jaylen Smith 18 27 45

    Evan Jackson 29 8 37

    Ethan Wesloski 8 26 34

    Jordan Brown 10 22 32

    Shane Whitter 11 12 23

    Brian Nelson II 18 3 21

    Quinton Hammonds 13 6 19

    Fatafehi Vailea II 6 12 18

    Ridge Texada 13 4 17

    Chavez Brown 8 7 15

    Roderick Brown 8 7 15

    Terrrell Dawkins 4 11 15

    Jayven Anderson 11 2 13

    Kamdon McFarland 6 6 12

    Breylon Charles 6 5 11

    Taylor Starling 7 4 11

    Kollin Lewis 6 3 9

    Jake Shipley 5 3 8

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Opinion – Rachel Roberts: Kentucky’s Constitutional Amendments sow division rather than unity
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker19 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy