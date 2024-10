Homegrown Music Month: Whataburger and KXT add Denton’s Wee-Beasties to exclusive vinyl release

All of October, KXT 91.7 has celebrated Homegrown Music Month and gathered 12 songs from artists around North Texas for a new vinyl exclusively available at Whataburger. Among the artists featured on the album, the Denton music scene is represented by the Wee-Beasties.

All of the artists and genres on the album “represent what Whataburger and KXT share in common — supporting and spotlighting what makes Texas special,” according to a release from KXT and Whataburger.

Courtesy graphic/KXT