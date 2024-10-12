Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denton Record-Chronicle

    UNT defensive backs X'Avion Brice, BJ Allen Jr. to return today

    By Brett Vito Staff Writer,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YMuy_0w52jYiP00
    North Texas defensive backs BJ Allen Jr., left, and cornerback X'Avion Brice will make their UNT debuts today. Both were suspended in the offseason.

    Subscribe today

    BOCA RATON, Fla. — North Texas will have two of its highly regarded transfers available for the first time this season tonight when the Mean Green face Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Robert Roberson loses appeal to stop Texas from executing him based on debunked ‘shaken baby syndrome’
    Denton Record-Chronicle2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Dallas man’s shaken baby syndrome conviction overturned by Texas’ highest criminal court
    Denton Record-Chronicle5 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt4 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy