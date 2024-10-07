Proposed changes to Denton’s campaign donation rules could help level playing field for candidates

Buy Now City Council candidates appear at a forum presented by the League of Women Voters of Denton at City Hall on April 4. Marco Barrera/For the DRC

Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee wants to make city elections in Denton more accessible and affordable for the average working-class person, who often faces financial barriers to run for office.

McGee, a truck driver, and other council members including Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who works in sales, and Jill Jester, a real estate attorney, raised between $35,000 and $68,000 for their 2024 campaigns.