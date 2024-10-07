Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Denton Record-Chronicle

    Proposed changes to Denton’s campaign donation rules could help level playing field for candidates

    By Christian McPhate Staff Writer,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJUgV_0vy5dwKX00
    Buy Now City Council candidates appear at a forum presented by the League of Women Voters of Denton at City Hall on April 4.  Marco Barrera/For the DRC

    Denton City Council member Brandon Chase McGee wants to make city elections in Denton more accessible and affordable for the average working-class person, who often faces financial barriers to run for office.

    McGee, a truck driver, and other council members including Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who works in sales, and Jill Jester, a real estate attorney, raised between $35,000 and $68,000 for their 2024 campaigns.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8ULp_0vy5dwKX00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5hef_0vy5dwKX00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Market manipulation led to Texas power grid failure in 2021, lawsuit alleges
    Denton Record-Chronicle8 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 minutes ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Port strikes end with deal on wages, averting economic disaster
    Denton Record-Chronicle2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    A new Supreme Court term kicked off Monday. Here are the cases we’re watching.
    Denton Record-Chronicle1 day ago
    19 perfect pumpkin patches to explore around North Texas
    Denton Record-Chronicle2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy